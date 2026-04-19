Villa come out on top in thrilling conclusion as Forest edge closer to safety

TAMMY ABRAHAM SCORED a stoppage-time winner as Aston Villa took a huge step to securing Champions League football next season with a dramatic 4-3 victory over Sunderland at Villa Park.

After Chelsea were beaten by Manchester United on Saturday, Villa moved 10 points clear in the top five qualifying places, but almost threw away a two-goal lead in doing so.

Ollie Watkins continued his rich vein of form with a pair of goals either side of 18-year-old Chris Rigg’s equaliser for Sunderland, which will further help his case for a spot in Thomas Tuchel’s World Cup plans this summer.

Watkins was left out of Tuchel’s squad for England’s matches back in March but few would now ignore his contribution over the last month after scoring six goals from his last five games.

"BEDLAM, absolute BEDLAM" 😱



Tammy Abraham to the RESCUE for Aston Villa! pic.twitter.com/v1Wnn1ZZsO — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) April 19, 2026

Villa made a lightning start to the second period too, and Morgan Rogers ended a run of seven Premier League matches without a goal by putting his name on the scoresheet to double Villa’s advantage.

However, drama ensued at Villa Park as Sunderland got themselves on level terms out of nowhere with late goals from Trai Hume and Wilson Isidor which were separated by just 58 seconds, before substitute Abraham jumped off the bench to save the day.

Sunderland missed the chance to climb as high as sixth while Villa put one foot inside Europe’s top club competition next season.

At the other end of the table, Morgan Gibbs-White fired a 15-minute hat-trick to move Nottingham Forest closer to Premier League survival after a 4-1 win over Burnley.

Gibbs-White has so often been the hero for Forest since their return to the top flight and once again delivered when his side needed it the most.

Forest, who were in Europa League action on Thursday night, were labouring against the Clarets and a damaging afternoon looked on the cards when they fell behind to Zian Flemming’s strike on the stroke of half-time.

But Gibbs-White produced the goods in a rampant second half, bagging a first career treble in just a quarter of an hour, with Igor Jesus adding a late fourth, to move the hosts five points clear of 18th-placed Tottenham.

Defeat was another nail in Burnley’s relegation coffin and, with just one win since October 26, their fate could be sealed next weekend.

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Elliot Anderson returned to the Forest side for the first time since the death of his mother, having missed Thursday’s Europa League quarter-final win over Porto.

The England midfielder laid flowers in the centre circle ahead of kick-off and there was a minute’s applause as the City Ground got behind the 23-year-old.

Forest knew the size of their opportunity, but scoring goals had been a long-term problem at home and this match at first appeared to be no exception.

The hosts lacked intensity of spark in a turgid first half, and their afternoon looked like taking a turn for the worse in stoppage time.

A poor defensive header from Nikola Milenkovic allowed Burnley to build an attack and Quilindschy Hartman’s cross found its way through to Flemming, who converted at the far post.

The first goal always felt like it was going to be crucial and the prospect of scoring one was difficult enough, so two seemed like a mountain to climb.

But Igor Jesus was brought off the bench at half-time and provided a spark which suggested it might be possible.

The Brazilian striker’s shot from the edge of the area was blocked and the ball fell kindly to Gibbs-White, who had time and space eight yards out, but rushed his shot and scuffed it horribly wide.

But he made amends in style as he enjoyed a golden 15 minutes.

First, he showed the required composure to bring Forest level in the 63rd minute. Milenkovic headed a ball back into the area, which Flemming could only flick on into the path of the home captain, who calmly slotted into the net.

He then sent the City Ground into raptures six minutes later as Forest went in front.

Omari Hutchinson got to the byline and stood up a cross for Gibbs-White to lash home at the far post, with a low controlled finish.

It got even better in the 76th minute as Forest killed the game.

Substitute Ryan Yates won the ball on the byline and sent in a cross for Gibbs-White to send a towering header into the top corner.

Forest added a fourth late in the game when Jesus raced clear and found the bottom corner.