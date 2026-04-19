Waterford's Bennett bags 3-12 but Clare hold on to open Munster series with dramatic win

Clare 2-33

Waterford 4-21

Eoin Brennan reports from Cusack Park

CLARE HELD OFF a late Waterford fightback to open their 2026 Munster SHC with a dramatic victory in Cusack Park.

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Stephen Bennett soared with 3-12 but it wasn’t enough as Shane Meehan scored a late goal to put the seal on the win for Brian Lohan’s side.

More to follow…

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