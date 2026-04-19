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Waterford's Bennett bags 3-12 but Clare hold on to open Munster series with dramatic win
Clare 2-33
Waterford 4-21
Eoin Brennan reports from Cusack Park
CLARE HELD OFF a late Waterford fightback to open their 2026 Munster SHC with a dramatic victory in Cusack Park.
Stephen Bennett soared with 3-12 but it wasn’t enough as Shane Meehan scored a late goal to put the seal on the win for Brian Lohan’s side.
More to follow…
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Clare GAA GAA Hurling Munster SHC Raise the Banner Waterford GAA