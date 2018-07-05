This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Bournemouth fined £4.75m for breaking financial rules before Premier League promotion

The Cherries have settled their dispute with the English Football League.

By The42 Team Thursday 5 Jul 2018, 11:11 AM
Bournemouth's Vitality Stadium.
BOURNEMOUTH HAVE PAID £4.75 million to settle a dispute with the English Football League over the club’s financial results in the 2014-15 season.

The EFL claimed that Bournemouth breached its Financial Fair Play rules at the time but the dispute was paused while those rules were subjected to a legal challenge by Queens Park Rangers.

With the matter having been settled, Premier League outfit Bournemouth are no longer accused of any attempt to infringe the rules or deceive the EFL.

The Cherries won promotion to the Premier League for the first time in May 2015, and they currently remain in the top flight having finished 12th last season.

A statement on Bournemouth’s official website said: “All relevant matters were taken into account when determining the quantum of the settlement.

The agreed settlement of £4.75million is in full and final settlement of all and any claims by the EFL against the club and its officers, in respect of the FFP regulations for season 2014/15.

“No further details with regards to the settlement will be released.”

