Wexford's first win in 10 weeks rescinded due to fielding ineligible player

Despite being suspended, Thomas Croke played for the club in their victory over Athlone Town.

By Paul Dollery Thursday 5 Jul 2018, 10:22 AM
1 hour ago 1,363 Views 1 Comment
Image: Donall Farmer/INPHO
Image: Donall Farmer/INPHO

WEXFORD FOOTBALL CLUB are counting the cost of a “human error” which resulted in the club fielding an ineligible player in their win over Athlone Town last weekend.

The First Division outfit have announced that the three points they earned from the 1-0 victory in Lissywoollen on Friday have been rescinded due to the involvement of midfielder Thomas Croke. The club are also to be fined.

Croke was suspended for the game after accumulating five yellow cards so far this season. Wexford FC acknowledged that this information was communicated to the club in advance, but Croke was nevertheless introduced as a 65th-minute substitute in place of Ryan Nolan.

In a statement, Wexford FC explained: “After the match, it became clear that our player Thomas Croke, who came on as a second-half replacement, should not have taken any part in the game as he was on the player suspension list last week.

“We as a club had been properly advised of this but due to human error, this message was not picked up by team management, and the mistake was made. As a result, the club has lost the points and will receive a fine.”

Wexford’s win over Athlone was just their third in 18 games in the current First Division campaign. Damian Locke’s side hadn’t been victorious in the SSE Airtricity League since defeating the same opposition 7-0 back in April.

The statement added: “To say that we are deeply disappointed is an understatement. In a season when wins have been few and far between, it is a crushing blow to lose this one off the field of play.

“However, the issue was due to an internal communications breakdown and we wish to apologise unreservedly to players, supporters and all who love Wexford FC. We are taking steps to ensure no such communications breakdown can happen in the future.”

Wexford are second-from-bottom in the First Division table. In spite of the loss of points, they’ll remain seven clear of Athlone but 12 adrift of Cobh Ramblers, who are one place above them in the standings.

