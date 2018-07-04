Poll: Eight teams left in the race, but who do you now think will win the World Cup?

The prize on offer in Moscow on 15 July.

The prize on offer in Moscow on 15 July.

AND THEN THERE were eight.

With the last 16 knockout stage games concluded, there are only eight countries still in with a chance of celebrating when the World Cup ends with the final in Moscow on Sunday 15 July.

The quarter-final action starts on Friday with France taking on Uruguay while Belgium meet Brazil.

The other side of the draw sees the quarter-final action on Saturday involve England against Sweden before the meeting of Croatia and Russia.

Brazil are the favourites to advance as they seek to win their first World Cup since 2002 with 1998 champions France also well-fancied. Both Uruguay and Belgium aim to upset the heavyweights in their quarter-final ties while there’s a golden chance for England, Sweden, Croatia and Russia to reach the final.

But who do you now think is going to win it out?

Let us know.

