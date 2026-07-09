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Who will win tonight's World Cup quarter-final – France or Morocco?

The sides will compete for a place in the semi-finals tonight at Boston Stadium.
6.16am, 9 Jul 2026

THINGS ARE REALLY heating up in the World Cup now as we approach the quarter-final stage.

France will be hoping to take another step towards returning to the final which they lost in Qatar as they meet Morocco later tonight.

Both sides are unbeaten so far in this tournament with France booking their place in the last eight after a hard-fought victory over Paraguay.

Morocco enjoyed a more comfortable 3-0 win over Canada to dump one of the co-hosts out of the competition.

Boston Stadium, Foxborough – home of the NFL’s New England Patriots – will host tonight’s clash. But before the 9pm kick-off, let us know your prediction.

Who will win and reach the World Cup semi-finals?


Poll Results:

France (36)
Morocco (9)

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