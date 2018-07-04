This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 18 °C Wednesday 4 July, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'I don't want to go home yet' - Southgate and England dreaming of World Cup glory

Well, he’s not coming home without bringing football….

By The42 Team Wednesday 4 Jul 2018, 8:03 AM
1 hour ago 1,812 Views 10 Comments
http://the42.ie/4107338
Euphoric: Gareth Southgate.
Euphoric: Gareth Southgate.
Euphoric: Gareth Southgate.

GARATH SOUTGATE SAID he was not ready to leave the World Cup after England triumphed 4-3 in a shoot-out against Colombia to move into the quarter-finals.

After a 1-1 draw in Moscow, Jordan Henderson saw his spot-kick saved by David Ospina, but England came from behind thanks to misses from Mateus Uribe and Carlos Bacca.

Sweden now await in the last eight of the World Cup and Southgate believes a first World Cup shoot-out win for England will give his side an important boost.

“It’s something they can look back on and draw on as an experience,” Southgate told ITV.

“We’ve talked about creating our own stories, our own history. They’ve done a little bit of that tonight, we go to a quarter-final, but I don’t want to go home yet!

“I thought we played so well in the 90 minutes. We’ve shown incredible resilience to come back from huge disappointment at the final whistle.

“Huge credit to all of the players and every member of staff because so much effort has gone into winning the way we did tonight.”

Southgate has plenty of penalty history of his own, having missed from the spot as England lost in the semi-finals of Euro 96 to Germany.

But Jordan Pickford saved from Bacca and Eric Dier tucked home the winning kick to book the Three Lions a clash with Sweden in Samara on Saturday.

“We’d talked long and hard about owning the process. We kept calm, great credit to everyone for taking everything on board,” Southgate added of the shoot-out.

“We looked at individual technique, how we needed to be as a team, and the goalkeeper has been very important in that as well, of course it’s a special moment, but I’m now thinking about Sweden. This was special, but I want us to go on now.

“Sweden is another team we have a poor record against. We’ve underestimated them for years, they’re brilliant at what they do, know exactly how they play. It’s going to be a real tough test.”

And of his own miss 22 years ago, the Three Lions boss added: “That will never be off my back. It is a moment that will live with me forever, sadly.”

“But today is a special moment for this team, and that hopefully will give belief to the generations of players that follow, because they can see what is possible.

“In life you can’t be hindered by history or expectations. The young players are showing that, enjoying the tournament, and we are looking forward to preparing for the quarter-final.

“We’ve talked about the team making their own history and I think they’ve bought into everything we’ve tried to do with them.

“We’ve got to capitalise on that now. I’m already thinking about the next game, we’d have liked a week to enjoy it but we haven’t got that, because Sweden are a team I respect hugely.

“That’s a hugely difficult game for us. At the moment we’re as high as a kite, having to recover.”

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

Power ranking the 8 remaining teams in the World Cup

Here are the times and dates for the 4 World Cup quarter-finals

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (10)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

 

Trending Tags

WORLD CUP
As it happened: Colombia vs England, World Cup last 16
As it happened: Colombia vs England, World Cup last 16
Colombia lucky not to be down to 10 men as Barrios puts the head in on Henderson
Bundesliga star Forsberg on target as Sweden book World Cup quarter-final spot
GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
FOOTBALL
'I don't want to go home yet' - Southgate and England dreaming of World Cup glory
'I don't want to go home yet' - Southgate and England dreaming of World Cup glory
Man United announce the signing of 35-year-old goalkeeper Lee Grant from Stoke
Thiago Silva defends Neymar theatrics after Brazil victory
BRAZIL
Power ranking the 8 remaining teams in the World Cup
Power ranking the 8 remaining teams in the World Cup
Here are the times and dates for the 4 World Cup quarter-finals
'Brazil have a huge task ahead of them when they meet France in the semi-finals'
MEXICO
Brilliant Neymar easy to admire but hard to love
Brilliant Neymar easy to admire but hard to love
Neymar-inspired Brazil prevail, as Mexico bow out at last 16 for 7th consecutive time
As it happened: Brazil v Mexico, World Cup last 16
LEAGUE OF IRELAND
Sligo Rovers sign Canadian international winger following departure from Millwall
Sligo Rovers sign Canadian international winger following departure from Millwall
St Patrick's Athletic announce the return of club legend Clarke
McEleney returns to Dundalk from Oldham while UCD striker also makes move to Oriel Park

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie