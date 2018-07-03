This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Tuesday 3 July, 2018
Here are the times and dates for the 4 World Cup quarter-finals

The line-up for the last eight is complete.

By Paul Fennessy Tuesday 3 Jul 2018, 9:59 PM
26 minutes ago 3,406 Views 6 Comments
http://the42.ie/4106885
Image: Tim Goode
Image: Tim Goode

AND THEN THERE were eightâ€¦

The World Cup quarter-finals line-up is complete following tonightâ€™s England-Colombia game.

Of the sides remaining, France and Brazil are the clear favourites, though several dark horses will hope they continue to upset the odds.

Friday sees Uruguay face France in the early game, before arguably the tie of the round, with Brazil coming up against Belgium.

The following day, Sweden face England in Samsara, before tournament hosts Russia close out the quarter-final stage against Croatia.

Friday 6 July

  • 3pm: Uruguay v France,Â Nizhny Novgorod
  • 7pm: Brazil v Belgium,Â Kazan

Saturday 7 July

  • 3pm: Sweden v England,Â Samara
  • 7pm: Russia v Croatia,Â Sochi

Sweden are proving theyâ€™re better off without Zlatan>

â€˜Being upset on Messiâ€™s behalf is like writing to celeb magazines lamenting Jennifer Anistonâ€™s failed relationshipsâ€™>

