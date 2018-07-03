Here are the times and dates for the 4 World Cup quarter-finals

AND THEN THERE were eightâ€¦

The World Cup quarter-finals line-up is complete following tonightâ€™s England-Colombia game.

Of the sides remaining, France and Brazil are the clear favourites, though several dark horses will hope they continue to upset the odds.

Friday sees Uruguay face France in the early game, before arguably the tie of the round, with Brazil coming up against Belgium.

The following day, Sweden face England in Samsara, before tournament hosts Russia close out the quarter-final stage against Croatia.

Friday 6 July

3pm: Uruguay v France,Â Nizhny Novgorod

7pm: Brazil v Belgium,Â Kazan

Saturday 7 July

3pm: Sweden v England,Â Samara

7pm: Russia v Croatia,Â Sochi

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!