This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 15 °C Thursday 5 July, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

FIFA rebukes Maradona's 'inappropriate' referee claims

The Argentina great said Colombia were victims of a “monumental theft” against England.

By The42 Team Thursday 5 Jul 2018, 9:03 AM
44 minutes ago 630 Views No Comments
http://the42.ie/4109612
Controversy: Argentina legend Diego Maradona.
Controversy: Argentina legend Diego Maradona.
Controversy: Argentina legend Diego Maradona.

FIFA SAYS IT “strongly rebukes” Diego Maradona’s criticism of referee Mark Geiger following England’s World Cup penalty shoot-out win over Colombia on Tuesday.

The Argentina icon – who has rarely been out of the headlines during Russia 2018 – believes Colombia were victims of a “monumental theft” and laid into the performance of the officials.

FIFA responded and described the 57-year-old’s comments as “entirely inappropriate and completely unfounded”.

A statement read: “Following comments made by Diego Armando Maradona in relation to Tuesday’s round of 16 game, Colombia v England, FIFA strongly rebukes the criticism of the performance of the match officials which it considers to have been positive in a tough and highly emotional match.

“Furthermore, it also considers the additional comments and insinuations made as being entirely inappropriate and completely unfounded.

“At a time when FIFA is doing everything within its power to ensure principles of fair play, integrity and respect are at the forefront of this World Cup and how the organisation is now run, FIFA is extremely sorry to read such declarations from a player who has written the history of our game.”

Jose Pekerman’s side received six bookings in a tempestuous match, but Maradona had said Colombia could feel robbed and questioned the decision of FIFA referees chief Pierluigi Collina to appoint American official Geiger.

Speaking to teleSUR, he said: “I saw a monumental theft on the pitch. I apologise to all the Colombian people, but the players are not to blame for this.

“Here is a gentleman [Collina] who is the one who decides to choose a referee by just Googling him. He cannot be put in to referee a match of this magnitude.”

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

Trending Tags

WORLD CUP
Poll: Eight teams left in the race, but who do you now think will win the World Cup?
Poll: Eight teams left in the race, but who do you now think will win the World Cup?
Blow for Uruguay as Cavani looks set to miss last-eight showdown with France
4 events for... anyone with football fever during the World Cup
GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
FOOTBALL
FIFA rebukes Maradona's 'inappropriate' referee claims
FIFA rebukes Maradona's 'inappropriate' referee claims
'Yesterday was a massive milestone for us as a group because we hadn't won a knockout game for so long'
'This is not the time to talk about this:' Willian unfazed by rumours of move to Barcelona
ENGLAND
'The most amazing 24 hours' - England's Delph missed World Cup win for birth of his daughter
'The most amazing 24 hours' - England's Delph missed World Cup win for birth of his daughter
Vardy doubtful for England's World Cup quarter-final after last-minute penalty switch
Colombia victims of 'monumental theft' in England defeat, claims Maradona
FRANCE
Power ranking the 8 remaining teams in the World Cup
Power ranking the 8 remaining teams in the World Cup
Here are the times and dates for the 4 World Cup quarter-finals
Defiant Sampaoli facing Argentina sack after World Cup shambles - reports
COLOMBIA
'We did not to deserve to lose, we have done more than England'
'We did not to deserve to lose, we have done more than England'
'I don't want to go home yet' - Southgate and England dreaming of World Cup glory
As it happened: Colombia vs England, World Cup last 16

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie