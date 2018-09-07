Disappointment for Laois and Kerry pair as they exit 2018 AFL finals after Geelong suffer defeat

IRISH DUO MARK O’Connor and Zach Tuohy saw their 2018 AFL season draw to a close when they lost out with Geelong in their opening game of this year’s finals against Melbourne Demons earlier today.

Kerry's Mark O'Connor in action for Geelong Cats against Melbourne Demons. Source: AAP/PA Images

Geelong were convincingly defeated in the end, 75-46, with the loss in the elimination final at the MCG representing the end of their involvement in this year’s campaign as Melbourne advanced to a tie against Hawthorn next Friday in the first semi-final.

Zach Tuohy in action for Geelong against Clayton Oliver of the Melbourne Demons. Source: AAP/PA Images

Dingle’s O’Connor and Portlaoise native Tuohy were both in action, while Tuohy got forward to kick a goal in the closing stages.

The damage was done for Geelong in the opening quarter as Melbourne raced in front 33-2 and while the gap was cut to leave it 39-16 at half-time, Melbourne were still in a strong position with a 49-26 lead at the end of the third quarter. By the finish Melbourne had 29 points to spare as they advanced.

Today’s outing was Tuohy’s 23rd AFL appearance of the season and he notched 10 goals, with O’Connor making his 5th appearance of the campaign. Geelong coach Chris Scott revealed afterwards that Tuohy sustained a knee injury during the game.

Scott: Tom Stewart has a neck issue we’re worried about, Zach Tuohy has a knee problem#WeAreGeelong — Geelong Cats (@GeelongCats) September 7, 2018 Source: Geelong Cats /Twitter

