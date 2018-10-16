This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 9 °C Tuesday 16 October, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Grobler set for Thomond Park return as important part of Gloucester pack

Munster boss Johann van Graan feels there is more to Gloucester than their South African influence.

By Murray Kinsella Tuesday 16 Oct 2018, 6:45 AM
1 hour ago 1,445 Views 3 Comments
http://the42.ie/4288144

ALREADY A POPULAR figure at Gloucester and an important part of their team, Gerbrandt Grobler is likely to receive a warm reception on his return to Thomond Park on Saturday.

The athletic South African lock was well-liked by Munster fans during his season-long stay in Limerick, all the more so after his signing was criticised and the debate around his previous two-year ban from rugby kicked off in earnest in January.

Gerbrandt Grobler leaves the field Grobler was popular with Munster fans. Source: James Crombie/INPHO

Since leaving for Gloucester during the summer, the man they call ‘GG’ has told the Guardian that he had a three-year contract extension on the table with Munster but that it was “shot down very quickly after the media fiasco.”

He has rapidly set about making himself a crucial part of Johan Ackermann’s pack in Gloucester, starting four Premiership games and last weekend’s Heineken Champions Cup win over Castres.

The 26-year-old has been calling Gloucester’s lineouts and showing his dynamism around the pitch, underlining that he will be among the threats to Munster this weekend in round two of the European competition.

“I think at the end of the campaign he did really well,” said Munster head coach Johann van Graan of Grobler’s season with Munster.

“I thought he played really well against Ulster in that home game, came off the bench a few times and made a big difference, like in that semi-final against Leinster.

“He’s a quality player with his ability around the lineout, you’ve just got to watch the way he catches a kick-off, he’s brilliant at that, and his offloading ability. He’s a quality rugby player and I think that’s why Gloucester bought him.”

Grobler is, of course, intimately familiar with Munster’s lineout calls and system, having worked hard in that area over the course of last season.

Ulster v Gloucester Rugby - Pre-Season Friendly - Kingspan Stadium Grobler has settled in well at Gloucester. Source: PA Wire/PA Images

The imposing lock will, therefore, pose an educated threat to Munster’s throw in Limerick this weekend.

“It’s the same as every week,” said van Graan. “You’ve got to be conscious that GG will know our lineout calls but it’s the same as when we played against Racing; there are players [Donnacha Ryan] that have been here before and moved on.

“I think it will all be about Gloucester for them. If you worry too much about the opposition, you might make mistakes of your own.”

Grobler is not the only link between the clubs, with Munster defence coach JP Ferreira having worked alongside Ackermann at the Lions in South Africa for five years.

Van Graan has coached hooker Franco Marais and flanker Jaco Kriel, who is currently injured, but he underlines that “there’s more to Gloucester than just the South African influence.”

“They’re well-drilled if you just look at their game in the last year, they’ve done very well,” continued van Graan. “They were very unlucky not to win the Challenge Cup last year, they lost it right at the end and they’re sitting in the top four in the Premiership.

“We’re under no illusions about what awaits us on Saturday. They have the second highest ball-in-play time after Exeter in the Premiership, they like to hold onto the ball as well. They do it in a different way to Exeter but this will be a real test.”

Looking at his own team and the options available to him, van Graan admitted that Keith Earls is “a worry” after his hamstring strain during the warm-up before last weekend’s draw with Exeter.

Johann van Graan and Peter O'Mahony after the game Van Graan with Munster captain Peter O'Mahony. Source: Dan Sheridan/INPHO

John Ryan is rated as “50/50″ after a recurrence of an ankle injury during the second-half, while centre Sammy Arnold needs further specialist opinion after a throat injury.

Conor Murray has been ruled out again, while Kiwi scrum-half Alby Mathewson is still struggling to return from a knee injury and van Graan says “it’s pretty difficult to say at this stage” whether he will be fit to play.

“If he doesn’t, I thought Duncan [Williams] was exceptional over the weekend and Neil Cronin only had a few minutes but I’m so glad to have him back a week ahead of schedule,” said van Graan.

Tyler Bleyendaal came through a 30-minute run-out for Munster A on Friday unscathed, his first appearance since February due to a neck injury.

“Tyler will find his way back on to the game,” said van Graan. “It’s great that he came through 30 minutes. Now it’s about getting a lot of contact and training his goal-kicking and getting back into the swing of things.”

Ireland centre Chris Farrell remains among the long-term absentees, but van Graan is pleased with his progress in rehab after ACL injury.

“Chris Farrell is running very well,” said van Graan. “I don’t foresee him being back over the next two or three weeks.

“We might have an opportunity over November but then there are the Test matches as well. I don’t want to speculate on him but as soon as I know I’ll give you an update.”

Subscribe to our new podcast, Heineken Rugby Weekly on The42, here:

iTunes

Android

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Murray Kinsella
@Murray_Kinsella
murray@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (3)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    CONOR MCGREGOR
    Get the chequebook out! Floyd Mayweather talks up potential Khabib clash
    Get the chequebook out! Floyd Mayweather talks up potential Khabib clash
    Conor McGregor throws pass for Cowboys before big Dallas win
    McGregor and Khabib handed initial suspensions ahead of UFC brawl investigation
    REPUBLIC OF IRELAND
    More of the same won't suffice: 5 talking points ahead of Ireland-Wales
    More of the same won't suffice: 5 talking points ahead of Ireland-Wales
    'It was a great experience and hopefully I can look forward to many more'
    Wales suffer another big setback with Ramsey to miss Ireland clash
    MARTIN O'NEILL
    Poll: Who will win tonight's Nations League clash between Ireland and Wales?
    Poll: Who will win tonight's Nations League clash between Ireland and Wales?
    Why a loss tonight could have a big impact on Ireland's hopes of playing in Dublin at Euro 2020
    'James McClean broke his wrist... And was actually looking at an injection to see if he could play'
    MUNSTER
    Grobler set for Thomond Park return as important part of Gloucester pack
    Grobler set for Thomond Park return as important part of Gloucester pack
    Earls 'a worry' for Munster as he heads for scan on hamstring injury
    Red letter day for Munster heroes expected and unexpected
    WALES
    Martin O'Neill hits back at claims Ireland play 'primitive' football
    Martin O'Neill hits back at claims Ireland play 'primitive' football
    Gareth Bale ruled out of Ireland-Wales Nations League clash
    Portsmouth youngster recalled to Ireland senior squad ahead of Wales clash

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie