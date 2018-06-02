This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 16 °C Saturday 2 June, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Neuer makes long-awaited comeback in surprise Germany defeat to Austria

A returning Manuel Neuer was unable to prevent Germany falling to an unlikely defeat to Austria at a sodden Worthersee Stadion.

By The42 Team Saturday 2 Jun 2018, 9:20 PM
36 minutes ago 1,603 Views 1 Comment
http://the42.ie/4050885
Germany goalkeeper Manuel Neuer
Germany goalkeeper Manuel Neuer
Germany goalkeeper Manuel Neuer

MANUEL NEUER MADE his long-awaited comeback as Germany slipped to a surprise 2-1 pre-World Cup friendly defeat to Austria.

The Bayern Munich goalkeeper’s first appearance since suffering a foot injury in September had looked in jeopardy after heavy rain hit Klagenfurt shortly before kick-off.

After officials undertook three separate pitch inspections, the game finally started an hour and 45 minutes later than originally scheduled.

However, that uncertainty did little to disrupt Mesut Ozil, who took advantage of an early error from Austria goalkeeper Jorg Siebenhandl to give Joachim Low’s side an 11th-minute lead.

Yet Austria were a much tougher proposition in the second period, with Martin Hinteregger and Alessandro Schopf scoring fine goals to seal a memorable triumph over their neighbours and stretch their winning streak to an impressive seven games.

Germany will look to get their preparations back on track when Saudi Arabia travel to Leverkusen on Friday before starting their bid to retain the World Cup against Group F rivals Mexico on June 17.

After such a lengthy delay, it was hardly surprising that the game started in disjointed fashion with neither side able to fashion anything resembling a chance.

That changed after 11 minutes, though, thanks to Siebenhandl’s mistake. The Sturm Graz keeper inexplicably clipped his attempted clearance straight to Ozil, who took a touch before curling a left-footed strike into the far corner.

Germany really should have doubled their advantage 10 minutes later, but Julian Brandt’s low effort after a flowing move was diverted agonisingly past the far post by the legs of Siebenhandl.

Shortly before half-time, Neuer demonstrated that his lay-off had done nothing to diminish his agility. Florian Grillitsch must have thought his low strike was creeping in at the near post, only for the 32-year-old to get down sharply and push the ball past the post.

The hosts started the second period with the type of intensity that was lacking in their tepid first-half display and were duly rewarded with a fine equaliser after 53 minutes.

David Alaba’s deep corner from Austria’s right was met at the back post by the unmarked Hinteregger, who flashed a fierce, first-time volley from a tight angle beyond the helpless Neuer.

Marko Arnautovic was denied just moments later by Neuer’s outstretched hand as Austria pinned their illustrious opponents against the ropes.

Their deserved winner arrived in the 69th minute when Schopf met Stefan Lainer’s back-post knockdown, the Schalke midfielder sweeping a first-time effort into the net to complete the turnaround.

Low made a raft of substitutions in the closing stages, but none of the changes had the desired impact as Germany’s World Cup preparations suffered an unlikely setback.

Impressive England go 9 games unbeaten with World Cup warm-up win

Burke earns first start for Ireland as O’Shea named captain on final appearance

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

 

Trending Tags

GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
CHAMPIONS CUP
'I'd like to think that I have a lot more to give' - Leinster's Larmour looking up
'I'd like to think that I have a lot more to give' - Leinster's Larmour looking up
The 'brothers' culture that has been a key part of Leinster's rebuild
Cooney looking forward to either Tests or Thailand after delivering on personal promise
FOOTBALL
Neuer makes long-awaited comeback in surprise Germany defeat to Austria
Neuer makes long-awaited comeback in surprise Germany defeat to Austria
Impressive England go 9 games unbeaten with World Cup warm-up win
Napoli 'refused' €50 million Man City bid for star midfielder
IRELAND
McNamara names five changes as Ireland U20s look to overcome Junior Springboks
McNamara names five changes as Ireland U20s look to overcome Junior Springboks
'There’s a greater goal in mind' - Schmidt looking to trial things in Australia
'He's been coaching for two years in our environment': Schmidt excited to bring Payne's influence to Oz
HURLING
John Kiely: 'I feel like issuing a photograph of the state of his rib cage after what was done'
John Kiely: 'I feel like issuing a photograph of the state of his rib cage after what was done'
Hayes point grabs draw for 14-man Limerick in Munster hurling thriller against Cork
Westmeath book McDonagh Cup final place while Kerry seal survival
GALWAY
Canning stars with 0-12 as All-Ireland champions book Leinster final spot
Canning stars with 0-12 as All-Ireland champions book Leinster final spot
As it happened: Cork v Limerick, Munster SHC
As it happened: Wexford v Galway, Leinster SHC

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie