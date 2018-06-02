Burke earns first start for Ireland as O'Shea named captain on final appearance

O'Neill giving instructions to the players during training this week.

O'Neill giving instructions to the players during training this week.

MARTIN O’NEILL HAS named a strong side for tonight’s international friendly against the US (8.08pm kick-off).

Earning his 118th and final cap, John O’Shea starts and captains the team at the Aviva Stadium.

It looks like the 37-year-old could play in a back three alongside Shane Duffy and Kevin Long.

That would potentially leave Seamus Coleman and James McClean in the wing-back positions, and a midfield consisting of Declan Rice, Jeff Hendrick and Callum O’Dowda.

Shamrock Rovers forward Graham Burke will make his first start for Ireland, and is expected to support Jon Walters in attack.

IRELAND: Colin Doyle, Shane Duffy, John O’Shea (c), Kevin Long, Seamus Coleman, Declan Rice, Jeff Hendrick, Callum O’Dowda, James McClean, Graham Burke, Jon Walters.

USA: Bill Hamid, DeAndre Yedlin, Cameron Carter-Vickers, Matt Maizga, Jorge Villafana, Wil Trapp (c), Tim Weah, Tyler Adams, Weston McKennie, Rubio Rubin, Bobby Wood.

