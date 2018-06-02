This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Burke earns first start for Ireland as O'Shea named captain on final appearance

The Boys in Green face the US in Dublin tonight.

By Ben Blake Saturday 2 Jun 2018, 6:56 PM
1 hour ago 5,231 Views 9 Comments
http://the42.ie/4050595
O'Neill giving instructions to the players during training this week.
Image: Bryan Keane/INPHO
O'Neill giving instructions to the players during training this week.
O'Neill giving instructions to the players during training this week.
Image: Bryan Keane/INPHO

MARTIN O’NEILL HAS named a strong side for tonight’s international friendly against the US (8.08pm kick-off).

Earning his 118th and final cap, John O’Shea starts and captains the team at the Aviva Stadium.

It looks like the 37-year-old could play in a back three alongside Shane Duffy and Kevin Long.

That would potentially leave Seamus Coleman and James McClean in the wing-back positions, and a midfield consisting of Declan Rice, Jeff Hendrick and Callum O’Dowda.

Shamrock Rovers forward Graham Burke will make his first start for Ireland, and is expected to support Jon Walters in attack.

IRELAND: Colin Doyle, Shane Duffy, John O’Shea (c), Kevin Long, Seamus Coleman, Declan Rice, Jeff Hendrick, Callum O’Dowda, James McClean, Graham Burke, Jon Walters.

 

USA: Bill Hamid, DeAndre Yedlin, Cameron Carter-Vickers, Matt Maizga, Jorge Villafana, Wil Trapp (c), Tim Weah, Tyler Adams, Weston McKennie, Rubio Rubin, Bobby Wood.

Ireland will wear rainbow-coloured shirt numbers tonight to show support for LGBT rights

Do Ireland have a gameplan? Talking points ahead of tonight’s friendly with the US

