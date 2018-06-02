This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Ireland will wear rainbow-coloured shirt numbers tonight to show support for LGBT rights

‘Not just a number, this is a statement.’

By DailyEdge.ie Saturday 2 Jun 2018, 11:33 AM
2 hours ago 1,087 Views 8 Comments
http://the42.ie/4050195

SHORTLY AFTER 8PM tonight, Ireland will kick off against the USA in an international friendly in the Aviva Stadium.

AVIVA Source: PA Images

And as part of Uefa’s ‘Equal Game’ initiative, the FAI have announced they intend to demonstrate their support for the LGBT community by displaying the rainbow flag on the players’ jerseys.

As opposed to sporting the standard white number on the back of the shirt, Martin O’ Neill’s side will be playing in a kit featuring rainbow-coloured numbers.

Taking to Twitter ahead of tonight’s game, the FAI shared an image of the kit and elaborated on the decision.

The back of tomorrow’s match kit. Not just a number, this is a statement. Ireland, supporting #LGBT rights.

The tweet has been met with a mixed response, with some questioning the motivation behind the move and other querying how necessary the decision is.

However, many social media users have criticised the skepticism, lauded the decision, and praised the FAI for supporting and promoting equality both on and off the pitch.

Kick-off is at 8.08pm.

Written by Niamh McClelland and posted on DailyEdge.ie

