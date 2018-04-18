  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 15 °C Wednesday 18 April, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Italian legend Vialli and ex-Premier League boss Redknapp to manage GAA clubs

The pair are to feature in a mini-series that will renew the 1998 All-Ireland club rivalry between Erin’s Isle and Castlehaven.

By Ben Blake Wednesday 18 Apr 2018, 2:53 PM
1 hour ago 4,183 Views 4 Comments
http://the42.ie/3964519
Vialli with the Erin's Isle jersey.
Image: Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile
Vialli with the Erin's Isle jersey.
Vialli with the Erin's Isle jersey.
Image: Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

THE LATEST EDITION of AIB’s ‘The Toughest’ series will see two household names of the football world introduced to the GAA.

Last year, Sky Sports presenters Jeff Stelling and Chris Kamara were brought to the four corners of country to learn about Gaelic football before eventually commentating on the All-Ireland senior final between Dublin and Mayo at Croke Park.

This time around, ex-Italy striker Gianluca Vialli and former Premier League boss Harry Redknapp have been recruited.

Vialli, who won Serie A and the Champions League with Juventus before arriving in the Premier League to play and, later, manage Chelsea, will take charge of Erin’s Isle of Finglas in Dublin.

Redknapp, a former Tottenham, West Ham and Portsmouth boss, has agreed to manage West Cork side Castlehaven, meanwhile.

The Toughest Rivalry will pit the two clubs against each other in a rematch of the infamous 1998 All-Ireland club semi-final.

After Dublin star Charlie Redmond had been shown a harsh red card with 13 minutes remaining, Castlehaven led by two points heading into the final seconds.

However, Erin’s Isle forward Niall Crossan then struck a shot that hit both posts and came back out, and a goal was controversially awarded — handing the Dubliners a one-point victory over the Munster champions.

Arry Haven 1 Redknapp at Castlehaven's ground. Source: Sam Barnes/Sportsfile

“I am very excited to embark on this journey with AIB,” said Vialli. “I have learned a lot during my 30 years involved in professional football as a player and manager, but I am delighted to get the opportunity to come to Ireland and learn more about GAA. I am interested in seeing what it is that makes this sport so special.”

I am thrilled to dive into the world of GAA,” added Redknapp. “I took a trip out to London GAA training last week before arriving in Castlehaven to see what it is all about.

“Having been involved in professional football for my whole life, I am really looking forward to working with AIB to get a real understanding of this sport and the central role it plays in Irish life not to mention getting one over on Vialli in the re-match.”

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

Cuala and Na Piarsaigh both have 6 winners in All-Ireland club hurling awards

Two-tier football championship, counties joining up and Dublin funding

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Ben Blake
@benjmnblake
ben@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (4)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Trending Tags

GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
CHAMPIONS CUP
Fardy determined not to come up short again
Fardy determined not to come up short again
'He's just incredible' - Murray the main man for Munster ahead of France trip
Earls return to training could give Munster 'a massive boost' for Racing tie
FOOTBALL
Italian legend Vialli and ex-Premier League boss Redknapp to manage GAA clubs
Italian legend Vialli and ex-Premier League boss Redknapp to manage GAA clubs
Kaka opens up about 'respectful but complicated' relationship with Mourinho
Lippi: Nothing can tarnish Buffon as a player or a man
LIVERPOOL
Do you agree with our alternative Premier League Team of the Year?
Do you agree with our alternative Premier League Team of the Year?
Liverpool confirmed to face Man United in second biggest stadium in the world
Salah a serious rival to Messi and Ronaldo in Ballon d'Or battle, says former Liverpool great
PREMIER LEAGUE
Spurs miss chance to strengthen top-four claim as they're held by Brighton
Spurs miss chance to strengthen top-four claim as they're held by Brighton
Everton have asked their fans to rate Big Sam's performance as manager
Celtic youngster ignores Man United transfer talk to plan 'long term'
MANCHESTER CITY
Aguero forced to undergo knee surgery after unpunished Young challenge
Aguero forced to undergo knee surgery after unpunished Young challenge
Where do Manchester City stand among the Premier League's greatest teams?
5 defining matches in Manchester City's title-winning campaign

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie