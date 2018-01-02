  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 9 °C Tuesday 2 January, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Buffon: Donnarumma would be right to ditch AC Milan for Juventus

The 18-year-old has been linked with a move away from San Siro and the Bianconeri legend believes succeeding him in Turin would be a smart decision.

By The42 Team Tuesday 2 Jan 2018, 1:18 PM
5 hours ago 5,056 Views 9 Comments
http://the42.ie/3777479

GIANLUIGI BUFFON HAS told Gianluigi Donnarumma he will not be making a mistake if the teenager chooses to swap AC Milan for Juventus.

Goalkeeping great Buffon is expected to retire at the end of the campaign and Donnarumma is widely viewed as his heir in the Italy national team.

The 18-year-old was embroiled in a contract saga at San Siro during the close season and eventually penning extended terms has not entirely mended relations with a section of the Milan support, who have jeered Donnarumma this term.

His future continues to be the source of speculation, with La Liga giants Barcelona and Real Madrid reportedly holding an interest.

But Buffon has suggested the man 21 years his junior could do worse than looking towards Serie A’s dominant force for his next career move.

“I do not live his situation but one thing is certain, if he comes to Juventus he’s never wrong,” Buffon told Gazzetta dello Sport.

“I do not know the emotional connection that he has with Milan. What makes the difference is what vibrates inside your soul.”

Italy centre-back Leonardo Bonucci moved in the opposite direction in July amid reports of a breakdown in relations with Juve coach Massimiliano Allegri.

The 30-year-old has so far struggled for his best form at Milan and Buffon believes his long-time colleague acted impulsively in pushing through a shock transfer he might now regret.

“I love Leo as a brother because, even in his excesses, I like him so much,” he said. “He has healthy values and is an incredible player.

“The Juve environment was perfect for him. I was sorry he left because it seemed to be the choice of an impulsive and proud man.

“Every now and then, speaking to him, I told him and he replied that he was not impulsive but made a thoughtful choice.

Leo lives on challenges, he needed to reignite the fire with a strong and unpopular choice. I respect him but I’m sorry and think he’s even very sorry now.

- Omni

Wenger denies Arsenal are leading chase to sign David Luiz but hints at January arrivals

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team
@The42_ie
sport@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (9)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Trending Tags

GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
PREMIER LEAGUE
Liverpool defender Jon Flanagan pleads guilty to assaulting girlfriend
Liverpool defender Jon Flanagan pleads guilty to assaulting girlfriend
Wenger charged after confronting officials
Stoke missing Glenn Whelan, Mourinho's lack of class and more Premier League talking points
FOOTBALL
Buffon: Donnarumma would be right to ditch AC Milan for Juventus
Buffon: Donnarumma would be right to ditch AC Milan for Juventus
'2018 is going to be my year' - City's Jesus won't need surgery on 'not very bad' MCL injury
'I couldn't be less interested in anything in the world' - Klopp on Coutinho-Nike story
LEINSTER
'We got away with it,' says Cullen as KK left biting his tongue after loss to Leinster
'We got away with it,' says Cullen as KK left biting his tongue after loss to Leinster
Cullen disappointed not to see Leinster pull clear before dramatic derby finish
Leinster withstand late Connacht onslaught to sneak New Year's inter-pro honours
LIVERPOOL
Without star duo, Liverpool secure dramatic last-gasp win away to Burnley
Without star duo, Liverpool secure dramatic last-gasp win away to Burnley
Over 600 days since his last appearance, Stephen Ireland returns to Stoke's bench
As it happened: Burnley v Liverpool, Premier League
MUNSTER
Munster centre Arnold faces ban after inter-pro red card
Munster centre Arnold faces ban after inter-pro red card
'Our discipline let us down' - Van Graan rues missed opportunity in Belfast
As It Happened: Ulster v Munster, Pro14

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie