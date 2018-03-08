  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: -1 °C Friday 9 March, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Angry Golovkin takes aim at 'stupid' and 'shameful' Canelo for failed drug tests

Gennady Golovkin believes Canelo Alvarez will get off too lightly for consuming a banned substance – be it intentionally or otherwise.

By Gavan Casey Thursday 8 Mar 2018, 4:59 PM
11 hours ago 4,699 Views 3 Comments
http://the42.ie/3892886
Image: Kevork Djansezian
Image: Kevork Djansezian

IT’S RARE THAT Gennady Golovkin ever speaks ill of his opponents, but the thunderous middleweight puncher from Kazakhstan held nothing back in his assessment of Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez’s failed drug tests in the lead-up to their 5 May world championship rematch.

The Mexican superstar’s promoters, Golden Boy, confirmed on Monday that the 27-year-old had tested positive for trace levels of Clenbuterol, a beta-2-agonist drug used by sufferers of breathing disorders to increase the volume of oxygen in blood. Thought not a steroid, it is a muscle-building and weight-loss stimulant.

Canelo and his team have attributed February’s two positive tests to dodgy meat in his native country: Clenbuterol contamination in Mexican beef has been a widely-reported problem for the bones of a decade, and several athletes, sporting events and organisations in the intervening years have been adversely affected.

Dr Daniel Eichner, director of the WADA-accredited Sports Medicine Research and Testing Laboratory which conducted the tests, says the traces found in the boxer’s system are “all within the range of what is expected from meat contamination.”

Golovkin is convinced of neither Canelo’s guilt or innocence, but in an interview with the Los Angeles Times, labelled his upcoming opponent ‘shameful’ and ‘stupid’ for drawing a cloud over both their eagerly anticipated sequel and the sport of boxing itself.

‘Triple G’ also questioned the the Nevada State Athletic Commission (NSAC) and boxing’s sanctioning bodies, after NSAC, the WBC and the WBA all issued their support to Canelo this week.

“We are elite athletes,” Golovkin told the LA Times, “and I want to keep boxing on this elite level. There are laws and a commission and [anti-doping procedures], and we have to fulfil them. They have to take action in that case, either disqualify him or [deliver] penalties. But if it’s neglected, why do we need a commission? And why talk about tests?

When you get to this level, people should be watching the skills you muster from yourself, not wonder which laboratory you have.

“My first impression is athletes at this level cannot fail or show any positive because it’s bad for sport, bad for everything… Failing a test at this level either means he doesn’t want to fight, has problems or has problems with his team,” Golovkin said. “This is showing your true face.

“They know what [Clenbuterol] is. It’s not something new. There’s lots of precedents.”

Indeed, in recent years, two other elite-level Mexican boxers have tested positive for Clenbuterol: Erik Morales in 2012, and Francisco Vargas in 2016.

Both Morales and Vargas’ bouts – versus Danny Garcia and Orlando Salido respectively – went ahead as scheduled. Golovkin expects his run-back with Canelo to proceed, too, but is dismayed by the grey area within which Canelo currently operates, seemingly free of any punitive action despite having consumed a banned substance – accidentally or otherwise.

“I’m a fighter. Let’s keep it simple: There’s a drug test. It’s either ‘yes’ or ‘no’. The rest doesn’t matter. That’s why the commission exists. That’s why there are regulations,” Golovkin said.

“If you say it’s OK, it’s legal, that’s bad for the sport… I won’t even say it’s boxing. Do we say it’s now like Cyborgs, Transformers?”

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Gavan Casey
gavan@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (3)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Trending Tags

GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
PREMIER LEAGUE
Lukaku: I'm Mourinho's sergeant on the pitch
Lukaku: I'm Mourinho's sergeant on the pitch
‘I put up a wall and locked it away’ - Ireland international Jon Walters on the death of his mother
'I never had an interest in being a footballer until I saw what James had'
FOOTBALL
Powerful scenes as thousands of mourners sing 'one captain' at Davide Astoriâs funeral
Powerful scenes as thousands of mourners sing 'one captain' at Davide Astori’s funeral
Mahrez regrets behaviour after failed Manchester City move
Ex-Ireland underage midfielder becomes first Englishman to play for Barcelona since Lineker
IRELAND
'There's a method to any madness that happens': Schmidt sizes up Scots while poking holes in perception
'There's a method to any madness that happens': Schmidt sizes up Scots while poking holes in perception
'All I ever wanted to do is be a professional rugby player, since I could walk really'
Garry Ringrose set to return to Ireland's 13 shirt for Scotland clash
SCOTLAND
Ex-Munster centre Cian Bohane to lead Ireland Students against Scotland
Ex-Munster centre Cian Bohane to lead Ireland Students against Scotland
'It would be no disgrace in losing to Ireland. What scares me is being humiliated'
Furlong and Henderson returns boost Ireland for visit of dangerous Scots
LIVERPOOL
Liverpool's Robertson sends young fan Firmino jersey because 'no one wants the left back's shirt'
Liverpool's Robertson sends young fan Firmino jersey because 'no one wants the left back's shirt'
Can wants Liverpool to avoid all-English quarter-final
'Liverpool can beat any team in the world' - Mane confident ahead of trip to Man Utd

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie