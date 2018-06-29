This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Former Tottenham defender Goran Bunjevcevic dies aged 45

The former Red Star Belgrade captain spent five years in the Premier League with Spurs.

By The42 Team Friday 29 Jun 2018, 12:53 AM
Goran Bunjevcevic playing for Tottenham in 2004
GORAN BUNJEVCEVIC HAS died at the age of 45, his former club Red Star Belgrade have confirmed.

Bunjevcevic captained the club and later moved into a director of football position before taking roles at the Football Association of Serbia.

“Goran fought bravely for over a month after suffering an aneurysm on May 20 this year, but has today tragically lost the battle,” Red Star said in a statement.

Bunjevcevic played for Tottenham in the Premier League between 2001 and 2006 before ending his playing career at Dutch side ADO Den Haag.

“We are deeply saddened to hear of the passing of our former player Goran Bunjevcevic,” said a Tottenham statement.

“The thoughts of everyone at the club are with his friends and family at this extremely difficult time.”

Bunjevcevic, who won 16 caps for Yugoslavia, was a two-time league champion with Red Star.

