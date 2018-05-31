This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Burke to skip Shamrock Rovers clash with Dundalk in favour of Ireland friendly against the US

The Dubliner, who made his international debut against France on Monday, won’t be involved in the Hoops’ SSE Airtricity League Premier Division game tomorrow night.

By Ben Blake Thursday 31 May 2018, 12:54 PM
Burke taking part in today's training session.
Image: Tommy Dickson/INPHO
Burke taking part in today's training session.
Image: Tommy Dickson/INPHO

IRELAND’S LATEST DEBUTANT Graham Burke is in line to earn his second cap against the US this weekend.

The 24-year-old came on as a second-half substitute in Monday’s defeat to France at the Stade de France — becoming the first League of Ireland-based player to represent the Boys in Green at senior level since Cork City midfielder Joe Gamble back in 2007.

Ex-Aston Villa youth star Burke has been balancing international duty with the busy SSE Airtricity League Premier Division schedule over the past two weeks.

However, the Shamrock Rovers forward will miss their clash at home to Dundalk tomorrow night in order to prepare for Ireland’s friendly at the Aviva Stadium on Saturday evening (8.08pm kick-off).

“I knew yesterday that I wasn’t going to play in the game,” Burke said today. “I don’t know if that’s anything to do with Saturday, Martin [O'Neill] hasn’t said anything to me.

I’m just focusing on training and being here with the team. That’s all I really know about it.”

He added: “I needed to play the games for Rovers so the situation was that I was going to play the Sligo game, go to Celtic, then come back and play Bohs. In the meantime, I was going to be in with the Ireland set-up, but it was fine.

“Obviously, we’re still in season so I need to play the games for my club. To get the opportunity to do this is just about balancing the two and I think it has worked out well.”

Burke trained with the squad at the FAI’s headquarters in Dublin today, while Harry Arter (thigh) and Derrick Williams (groin) sat out the session.

