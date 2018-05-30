This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Burke's breakthrough provides incentive for League of Ireland peers to follow suit

“It shows that you can go into that environment from playing in the league and not look out of place.”

By Paul Dollery Wednesday 30 May 2018, 5:27 PM
1 hour ago 517 Views No Comments
http://the42.ie/4044811

Shamrock Rovers v Cork City - SSE Airtricity League Premier Division Graham Burke scoring for Shamrock Rovers against Cork City earlier this season. Source: Eóin Noonan

PLAYERS THROUGHOUT THE League of Ireland can take inspiration from Graham Burke’s breakthrough at senior international level.

That’s the view of Cork City defender Shane Griffin following the Republic of Ireland’s 2-0 defeat to France on Monday night, in which an 11-year wait for a home-based player to be capped by Ireland came to an end.

Burke was introduced from the bench by manager Martin O’Neill to replace Callum O’Dowda in the 70th minute at Stade de France. In doing so, he became the first SSE Airtricity League player to represent the Boys in Green since Joe Gamble in 2007.

The 24-year-old Shamrock Rovers attacker has scored 10 Premier Division goals this season, including a superb strike in last month’s 3-0 victory over City.

“I’ve played against Graham in the league and I thought he did well [against France]. He held his own and didn’t look out of place at all. He look very composed on the ball,” Griffin said.

“It’s great to see a League of Ireland player there. It shows that you can go into that environment from playing in the league and not look out of place. It’s promising.”

Cork City v Waterford - SSE Airtricity League Premier Division Shane Griffin in possession for Cork City during their win over Waterford in February. Source: Eóin Noonan

Burke is due to head back to his club for Friday night’s meeting with Dundalk, before returning to the Ireland camp for Saturday’s friendly against USA at the Aviva Stadium — a game which could also see an international debut for Bohemians goalkeeper Shane Supple.

“You see Martin O’Neill and [assistant manager] Roy Keane showing great interest in the league by going to the games,” Griffin said ahead of Cork City’s clash with Waterford at Turner’s Cross on Friday.

The former Reading left-back added: “If you’re good enough then I’m sure they’ll have no hesitation in bringing you in. It’s great to see.”

Cork boss proposes compulsory inclusion of LOI players in Ireland training squads

‘I was putting the kids to bed and then messages started coming in on Twitter’

