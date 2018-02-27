Ex-Aston Villa youngster's 30-yard corker the pick of Shamrock Rovers' six goals

Rovers attacker Graham Burke. Source: Bryan Keane/INPHO

SHAMROCK ROVERS PICKED up their first league win of the season in some style last night — putting six unanswered goals past Bray Wanderers at Tallaght Stadium.

While recent arrivals Daniel Carr and Sean Kavanagh both got off the mark for their new club during encouraging performances, it was Graham Burke who scored the pick of the bunch.

Dubliner Burke grabbed the opener midway through the first half — curling his strike in off the underside of the crossbar from 30 yards out.

Watch all six goals below:

Watch as @shamrockrovers hit @braywanderers for six last night. Graham Burke's opener is a thing of beauty #RTEsoccrepublic pic.twitter.com/tjrKUShBHa — Soccer Republic (@SoccRepublic) February 27, 2018

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!