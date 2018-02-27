  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Ex-Aston Villa youngster's 30-yard corker the pick of Shamrock Rovers' six goals

The Hoops had a high-scoring victory over Bray Wanderers on Monday evening.

By Ben Blake Tuesday 27 Feb 2018, 1:24 PM
Graham Burke celebrates scoring a goal Rovers attacker Graham Burke. Source: Bryan Keane/INPHO

SHAMROCK ROVERS PICKED up their first league win of the season in some style last night — putting six unanswered goals past Bray Wanderers at Tallaght Stadium.

While recent arrivals Daniel Carr and Sean Kavanagh both got off the mark for their new club during encouraging performances, it was Graham Burke who scored the pick of the bunch.

Dubliner Burke grabbed the opener midway through the first half — curling his strike in off the underside of the crossbar from 30 yards out.

Watch all six goals below:

