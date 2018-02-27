Waterford's French midfielder Bastien Hery scored a peach last night

WATERFORD’S 2-0 WIN over St Patrick’s Athletic was unfortunately on too late to make last night’s edition of Soccer Republic.

However, after reports emerged that a goal of the season contender had been scored at the RSC, the video of Bastien Hery’s strike has just surfaced thanks to RTÉ.

The French midfielder, a close-season signing from Limerick, comes on to a loose ball to drill past Pat’s keeper Barry Murphy from all of 30 yards — before celebrating with some air guitar and a spot of hip-shaking.

Defender Kenny Browne had already headed home the opener at that point.

Bastien Héry take a bow! The @waterfordFCie midfielder's goal in the 2-0 win over @stpatsfc has to be seen to be believed #RTEsoccerrepublic pic.twitter.com/a5M1UZTtZE — Soccer Republic (@SoccRepublic) February 27, 2018

Undoubtedly a super finish from Hery but we’d argue it’s not quite in the same bracket as a couple of last year’s GOTS nominees.

2017 First Division champions Waterford have enjoyed a bright start to life back in the top flight with six points from a possible nine.

