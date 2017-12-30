Former League of Ireland favourite returns to Cork City after 6 years in Britain

CORK CITY ANNOUNCED today that they have re-signed former forward Graham Cummins from St Johnstone.

The 29-year-old spent the early part of his career playing for Cobh Ramblers and Waterford United before first signing with Cork in 2010.

After impressing at Turner’s Cross, Cummins joined Preston in January 2012, before stints at Rochdale (on loan) and Exeter City.

The Cork native has spent the last two and a half years in Scotland with St Johnstone, but has now opted to link up with John Caulfield’s side.

More to follow

The42 has just published its first book, Behind The Lines, a collection of some of the year’s best sports stories. Pick up your copy in Eason’s, or order it here today (€10):

