Ireland defender Cunningam set for Premier League football - reports

From Preston to Cardiff: Greg Cunningham may be on the move.

IRELAND DEFENDER GREG Cunningham could become a Premier League player for the upcoming season, with reports emerging that he’s on the verge of signing for Cardiff City.

The Lancashire Post is reporting that the 27-year-old was given permission by Preston North End to speak with the English top-flight newcomers yesterday after a fee — in the region of £4 million as per the Welsh media — was agreed.

Galway native Cunningham has reportedly undergone a medical with the the Welsh outfit and agreed personal terms.

The Bluebirds failed in a bid to sign the defender back in August, when their £2 million offer was turned down, but interest has since been renewed as it looks like the two clubs have struck a deal.

With a year to go on his contract at Preston, it’s thought that Cunningham is keen to move on with the possibility of Premier League football looming after an eight-year hiatus.

The four-time capped international had spells at Manchester City, Leicester City, Nottingham Forest and Bristol City before signing at Deepdale in 2015.

He’s had a frustrating few months plagued by injury, with a hamstring problem forcing him to withdraw from the Ireland squad to face Turkey in March.

His last appearance in the green jersey came in February 2013.

Cardiff meanwhile, won automatic promotion to the Premier League as they finished second in the Championship this year under Neil Warnock.

