This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 14 °C Wednesday 13 June, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Ireland defender Cunningam set for Premier League football - reports

It seems he’s on the verge of signing for Cardiff City.

By Emma Duffy Wednesday 13 Jun 2018, 8:06 AM
50 minutes ago 1,778 Views 1 Comment
http://the42.ie/4067924
From Preston to Cardiff: Greg Cunningham may be on the move.
Image: EMPICS Sport
From Preston to Cardiff: Greg Cunningham may be on the move.
From Preston to Cardiff: Greg Cunningham may be on the move.
Image: EMPICS Sport

IRELAND DEFENDER GREG Cunningham could become a Premier League player for the upcoming season, with reports emerging that he’s on the verge of signing for Cardiff City.

The Lancashire Post is reporting that the 27-year-old was given permission by Preston North End to speak with the English top-flight newcomers yesterday after a fee — in the region of £4 million as per the Welsh media — was agreed.

Galway native Cunningham has reportedly undergone a medical with the the Welsh outfit and agreed personal terms.

The Bluebirds failed in a bid to sign the defender back in August, when their £2 million offer was turned down, but interest has since been renewed as it looks like the two clubs have struck a deal.

With a year to go on his contract at Preston, it’s thought that Cunningham is keen to move on with the possibility of Premier League football looming after an eight-year hiatus.

The four-time capped international had spells at Manchester City, Leicester City, Nottingham Forest and Bristol City before signing at Deepdale in 2015.

He’s had a frustrating few months plagued by injury, with a hamstring problem forcing him to withdraw from the Ireland squad to face Turkey in March.

His last appearance in the green jersey came in February 2013.

Cardiff meanwhile, won automatic promotion to the Premier League as they finished second in the Championship this year under Neil Warnock.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

‘I’m not 100% sure what it is’: Delaney plays down Roma praise for ‘heroic actions’

A first professional defeat but James Ryan’s remarkable rise continues

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Emma Duffy
@emmaduffy_
emma@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

 

Trending Tags

GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
CHAMPIONS CUP
'I'd like to think that I have a lot more to give' - Leinster's Larmour looking up
'I'd like to think that I have a lot more to give' - Leinster's Larmour looking up
The 'brothers' culture that has been a key part of Leinster's rebuild
Cooney looking forward to either Tests or Thailand after delivering on personal promise
WORLD CUP
From modern to bizarre - step into Russia's World Cup stadiums
From modern to bizarre - step into Russia's World Cup stadiums
The Daily Edge's guide to surviving the World Cup
Real Madrid appoint Spain boss to take over from Zidane as new manager
GOLF
German engineering: Kaymer continues his love affair with Abu Dhabi while Irish pepper top 10
German engineering: Kaymer continues his love affair with Abu Dhabi while Irish pepper top 10
Harrington disqualified in Abu Dhabi, Poulter says rules are 'complete bollocks'
Harrington back in the swing in Abu Dhabi
FOOTBALL
Merkel comes to Germany duo's defence as photo row overshadows World Cup preparation
Merkel comes to Germany duo's defence as photo row overshadows World Cup preparation
Potential Manchester City move 'opportunity of a lifetime' for Napoli star Jorginho
Talks for 48-team World Cup put on hold - Infantino
IRELAND
A first professional defeat but James Ryan's remarkable rise continues
A first professional defeat but James Ryan's remarkable rise continues
The former binman and theology student who has cracked the Wallabies
'We’ll see what the good old-fashioned Irish ticker's about, won’t we?'

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie