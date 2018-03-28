  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 7 °C Wednesday 28 March, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

SBG's Nelson handed exciting match-up for UFC's debut in Liverpool

The Icelandic welterweight is set to take on Neil Magny in what will be his first outing in 10 months.

By Paul Dollery Wednesday 28 Mar 2018, 12:09 PM
42 minutes ago 794 Views 1 Comment
http://the42.ie/3928224

UFC Fight Night Glasgow Gunnar Nelson with SBG coach John Kavanagh after his loss to Santiago Ponzinibbio. Source: Ramsey Cardy

THE UFC CONFIRMED this morning that Gunnar Nelson will return to action when the organisation stages its first event in Liverpool this year.

Nelson (16-3-1) is set to take on Neil Magny (20-6) in a meeting of the fighters currently ranked thirteenth and ninth respectively in the welterweight division.

The bout will act as the co-main event at UFC Fight Night 130 at Liverpool’s Echo Arena on Sunday, 27 May. The headline fight has yet to be officially confirmed, although ESPN have reported that a clash between Stephen ‘Wonderboy’ Thompson and undefeated Liverpudlian Darren Till is close to being finalised as the main attraction.

Nelson, who’ll be competing for the eleventh time under the UFC banner, hasn’t fought since he suffered a controversial defeat to Santiago Ponzinibbio in the main event of the UFC’s visit to Glasgow last July.

The Icelandic 29-year-old was stopped by strikes after just one minute and 22 seconds, but video evidence suggested that Ponzinibbio had been guilty of multiple illegal eye-pokes which ultimately went unpunished.

Nelson, who has a sizeable Irish following having trained under John Kavanagh at Straight Blast Gym in Dublin for over a decade, has been victorious on seven occasions with the UFC.

UFC 219: Condit v Magny Neil Magny got the better of Carlos Condit in his last outing. Source: Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC

“I’m very excited to be fighting in Liverpool,” he said. “It’s been a while since I last fought and I’m happy to have landed this fight. I’ve been working hard, and I’ve picked up lots of new things and sharpened some tools, which I’m looking forward to showing the fans in Liverpool on 27 May.”

Magny is likely to provide Nelson with one of his toughest assignments to date. In his most recent outing back in December, the 30-year-old Brooklyn native overcame former welterweight title challenger Carlos Condit via unanimous decision.

In his 18-fight UFC career, Magny has also recorded significant victories over the likes of former champion Johny Hendricks, Hector Lombard and Kelvin Gastelum.

With more still to be announced, here’s what’s now confirmed for the UFC’s card in Liverpool:

Neil Magny vs. Gunnar Nelson
Tom Breese vs. Daniel Kelly
Trevor Smith vs. Elias Theodorou
Brad Scott vs. Salim Touahri

Mayweather ’50-50′ on MMA stint, but doesn’t see UFC re-run with McGregor as realistic

Mauro Cerilli ends Karl Moore’s bid to emulate Conor McGregor in 15 seconds

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Paul Dollery
@PaulDollery
pauldollery@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Trending Tags

GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
CHAMPIONS CUP
Lancaster excited to see Ryan and Leavy light blue touchpaper after excelling on international stage
Lancaster excited to see Ryan and Leavy light blue touchpaper after excelling on international stage
'If you're 100kg against 130kg you're more than likely going to lose out there'
'If you want to win the European Cup again, you're going to have to beat Saracens at some stage'
FOOTBALL
Brazil lay down marker as Gabriel Jesus ends Germany's 22-game unbeaten run
Brazil lay down marker as Gabriel Jesus ends Germany's 22-game unbeaten run
Isco nets hat-trick as Spain hit woeful Argentina for six
'I never want to see scenes like that again': Noble issues rallying cry to West Ham fans
PREMIER LEAGUE
'98 World Cup winner heavily critical of Pogba and Griezmann
'98 World Cup winner heavily critical of Pogba and Griezmann
'I can play left-back if the manager wants, no problem'
Liverpool's Emre Can hits out at 'false stories' regarding his future
NFL
What's the catch? The NFL has changed one of its most confusing rules
What's the catch? The NFL has changed one of its most confusing rules
McDaniels breaks silence on last-ditch decision to snub Colts and stay with Patriots
The last big name in NFL free agency is moving to LA
MUNSTER
Ex-Munster man Niall Ronan moving on with life in the world of wellness
Ex-Munster man Niall Ronan moving on with life in the world of wellness
'You want to go to war with warriors. I saw warriors this morning'
'It's not an excuse for us' - Munster face up to serious injury issues

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie