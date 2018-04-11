  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Wednesday 11 April, 2018
Kane awarded contentious goal against Stoke, but Mo Salah isn't having it

The Spurs striker successfully appealed the decision.

By Emma Duffy Wednesday 11 Apr 2018, 5:41 PM
55 minutes ago 3,802 Views 12 Comments
HARRY KANE HAS been awarded the winning goal in Tottenham’s 2-1 victory at Stoke City on Saturday, after successfully appealing to the Premier League’s Goal Accreditation Appeals Panel.

Stoke City v Tottenham Hotspur - Premier League - bet365 Stadium Source: Nigel French

The Spurs striker insisted that he got the faintest of touches on the ball, although Christian Eriksen’s cross was adjudged to have gone straight in.

“I swear on my daughter’s life I touched the ball,” he said afterwards, while expressing his disappointment at remaining on 24 Premier League strikes.

But he’s been bumped up to 25 after being awarded the goal.

The statement in full from the Premier League read:

“Harry Kane has been awarded Tottenham Hotspur’s second goal in their 2-1 win against Stoke City on Saturday, after the club and player successfully appealed to the Premier League’s Goal Accreditation Appeals Panel.

“The goal had originally been awarded on the day to Christian Eriksen, but after taking the player’s testimony into account and reviewing the match footage, a three-person panel agreed that the final touch on the ball belonged to Kane.

“Kane now has 25 Premier League goals in 2017/18.”

He’s now four goals adrift of Liverpool star Mo Salah as the race for the Golden Boot continues. And the Egyptian winger is not impressed at the award of the goal, going by his tweet:

