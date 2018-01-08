  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 4 °C Monday 8 January, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Kane: Tottenham need to start winning trophies to keep me happy

The in-form striker netted another brace yesterday.

By AFP Monday 8 Jan 2018, 12:53 PM
7 hours ago 6,157 Views 19 Comments
http://the42.ie/3786497
Kane celebrates his second goal during yesterday's FA Cup win over AFC Wimbledon.
Image: John Walton
Kane celebrates his second goal during yesterday's FA Cup win over AFC Wimbledon.
Kane celebrates his second goal during yesterday's FA Cup win over AFC Wimbledon.
Image: John Walton

HARRY KANE SAYS he is happy at Tottenham Hotspur as long as the club start winning trophies as his manager Mauricio Pochettino warned Spurs cannot force their star striker to stay.

Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane hailed Kane as the “complete player” ahead of the clubs’ first Champions League tie in October while Manchester United have also been credited with an interest in the 24-year-old.

Kane signed a new five-and-a-half-year contract in 2016 worth more than £100,000 a week but his wages are still modest in comparison with the world’s leading players.

After scoring twice in Tottenham’s 3-0 FA Cup third-round win over Wimbledon on Sunday, Kane was asked what the club need to do to secure his long-term future.

“I’ve always said, just keep progressing, keep getting better,” Kane said. “We want to start winning trophies so that’s the aim. As long as the club keeps doing that then I’m happy here.”

Pochettino said Philippe Coutinho’s move from Liverpool to Barcelona shows there can be no room for complacency, adding the situation would need to be managed carefully.

“Harry is so special,” said Pochettino. “Because he loves Tottenham and he has always been at Tottenham.

“But we need to be clever how we manage him. The player needs to choose to stay here, you cannot force the player to stay here.

“Our job is to try to work together and try to achieve everything we want at the club and of course Harry is such a special player. I told him only a few special players can spend all their career in one club.”

Kane was asked about players now having the power to dictate their own futures.

“If a player wants to go then why would you stop him?” Kane said. “He’s not going to be in the club, he’s not going to want to play every game, he’s not going to put his heart on the line.”

Tottenham are reportedly preparing a new deal for Kane worth £200,000 a week but the striker was not aware of any planned negotiations.

Pochettino said the Coutinho transfer showed how difficult it was even for a club the size of Liverpool to keep hold of their best players if they wanted to leave.

“With Coutinho, I think Liverpool wanted to keep him but it is difficult to keep him, and look what happened with Cristiano Ronaldo with Manchester (United), Zidane with Juventus, (Luis) Figo with Barcelona.

“It is a lot of examples that (show) it is so, so, so tough for everyone to keep your best player if the player in some moment turns their mind and says ‘now I want to leave’.

“That is why it is so important how you care (for) your players. That is why, how you need to anticipate things.”

– © AFP 2018

The42 has just published its first book, Behind The Lines, a collection of some of the year’s best sports stories. Pick up your copy in Eason’s, or order it here today (€10):

Buy now

Coutinho’s Barcelona career delayed by thigh injury as he signs five-and-a-half year deal

Leeds forward slapped with six-match ban for spitting at opponent during FA Cup tie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (19)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Trending Tags

GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
PREMIER LEAGUE
Ibrahimovic in Swedish media 'latent racism' claim
Ibrahimovic in Swedish media 'latent racism' claim
Martin O'Neill to Stoke, Griezmann's Man United wage demands and all today's transfer gossip
Coutinho 'had everything' at just 18 years old
FOOTBALL
Golden footage of 12-year-old Katie Taylor putting in a crunching tackle emerges
Golden footage of 12-year-old Katie Taylor putting in a crunching tackle emerges
Coach Unai Emery calls for unity after PSG stars axed
Marcelo: 'Sad' Real Madrid are 'f***ing sunk'
LEINSTER
All the Pro14 highlights as Leinster and Munster scorch into the high 30s
All the Pro14 highlights as Leinster and Munster scorch into the high 30s
Leinster the clear top dogs after entertaining Pro14 inter-pro series
'He'd step you in a phone box' - Larmour clamour continues to grow
LIVERPOOL
Liverpool offer fans compensation on Coutinho shirts
Liverpool offer fans compensation on Coutinho shirts
Klopp hails Coutinho's professionalism after he was denied 'dream' Barca move in summer
Barcelona agree record €160 million deal with Liverpool for Coutinho
ULSTER
New overseas out-half on the way for Ulster but Bowe injured
New overseas out-half on the way for Ulster but Bowe injured
Larmour-led Leinster finish inter-pro series in style by downing sorry Ulster
As it happened: Leinster v Ulster, Pro14

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie