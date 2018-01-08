  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 4 °C Monday 8 January, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Leeds forward slapped with six-match ban for spitting at opponent during FA Cup tie

Samu Saiz was sent off during the final minutes of Leeds’ FA Cup defeat to Newport County yesterday.

By Ryan Bailey Monday 8 Jan 2018, 11:57 AM
8 hours ago 3,695 Views 3 Comments
http://the42.ie/3786243
The incident sparked a melee between both sets of players in injury time.
Image: PA Archive/PA Images
The incident sparked a melee between both sets of players in injury time.
The incident sparked a melee between both sets of players in injury time.
Image: PA Archive/PA Images

LEEDS UNITED FORWARD Samu Saiz has been handed a six-match ban after being charged with spitting at an opponent during his side’s FA Cup third round defeat to Newport County yesterday.

The 26-year-old Spaniard was sent off by referee Mike Dean during the closing stages of Sunday’s tie at Rodney Parade and has this morning been slapped with a suspension by the Football Association (FA).

TV cameras failed to pick up the incident which followed Newport’s injury-time winner, but it is believed Saiz spat in the direction of Robbie Willmott which sparked an angry reaction from the home players.

Saiz, signed from Huesca for a reported £3 million in the summer, had previously been accused of spitting by then Port Vale manager Michael Brown back in August, but was subsequently cleared of wrongdoing.

Through a statement on the Leeds United website, Saiz today apologised for his actions.

“I would like to take this opportunity to sincerely apologise to the players, staff and supporters of Leeds United for my behaviour in yesterday’s game at Newport County AFC.,” he said.

“I would also like to apologise to Newport County AFC and Robbie Willmott for my actions.

“I accept the punishment handed to me by The FA.

“My actions are inexcusable, I give my word to all those connected to Leeds United Football Club that I will learn from this situation and never repeat it.

“I am grateful for the support I receive from our fans and I understand that I am a role model to the next generation of Leeds supporters, I will ensure that my behaviour moving forward reflects that.”

Saiz, who has scored nine goals in the Championship this season, has the right to appeal the suspension but as it stands will be unavailable to play until 20 February.

The42 has just published its first book, Behind The Lines, a collection of some of the year’s best sports stories. Pick up your copy in Eason’s, or order it here today (€10):

Buy now

Coutinho ‘had everything’ at just 18 years old

Dundalk deal for the man who ended Cork City’s unbeaten run in 2017

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Ryan Bailey
@RyanK_Bailey
ryan@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (3)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Trending Tags

GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
PREMIER LEAGUE
Ibrahimovic in Swedish media 'latent racism' claim
Ibrahimovic in Swedish media 'latent racism' claim
Martin O'Neill to Stoke, Griezmann's Man United wage demands and all today's transfer gossip
Coutinho 'had everything' at just 18 years old
FOOTBALL
Golden footage of 12-year-old Katie Taylor putting in a crunching tackle emerges
Golden footage of 12-year-old Katie Taylor putting in a crunching tackle emerges
Coach Unai Emery calls for unity after PSG stars axed
Marcelo: 'Sad' Real Madrid are 'f***ing sunk'
LEINSTER
All the Pro14 highlights as Leinster and Munster scorch into the high 30s
All the Pro14 highlights as Leinster and Munster scorch into the high 30s
Leinster the clear top dogs after entertaining Pro14 inter-pro series
'He'd step you in a phone box' - Larmour clamour continues to grow
LIVERPOOL
Liverpool offer fans compensation on Coutinho shirts
Liverpool offer fans compensation on Coutinho shirts
Klopp hails Coutinho's professionalism after he was denied 'dream' Barca move in summer
Barcelona agree record €160 million deal with Liverpool for Coutinho
ULSTER
New overseas out-half on the way for Ulster but Bowe injured
New overseas out-half on the way for Ulster but Bowe injured
Larmour-led Leinster finish inter-pro series in style by downing sorry Ulster
As it happened: Leinster v Ulster, Pro14

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie