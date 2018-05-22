'I hope the mic's alright': Presenter tackles horse, dusts herself down to deliver live preview of the next race

YOU NEVER KNOW what sort of scrapes you get yourself into as a trackside reporter.

Jockey Hayley Moore was on the beat for At The Races at Chepstow today and stepped in to prevent a riderless horse from continuing its run.

Give ‘em a Clump was an early faller after leading the 3.15, but after the race it was still on the gallop.

Cue Moore, putting down her microphone and walking into the horse’s path, it barely slowed before the collision and dragged her along the ground while she had a firm grip clamped on the reins.

If you can’t see the video, watch on Twitter here

Horse stopped, saddle removed and Moore got back to work, but before she could introduce the 3.45 she said:

“I just couldn’t bear to see it go out on another lap so I thought we’d go for it.”

“They might have to go and sort the divot now,” she joked.

“Lucky it’s on the jumps course so there’ll be time before the jumps season commences here.”