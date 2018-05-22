John Joe Nevin to face New England lightweight champion as pro career gathers momentum

FRESH OFF A career-best win over former Commonwealth bronze medalist Alex Rynn in March, John Joe Nevin [10-0, 4KOs] is set to return to the ring to face New England lightweight champion Zack Ramsey [8-3, 4KOs] next month.

The 2012 Olympic silver medalist hasnâ€™t fought more than once in a calendar year since 2015 due to injury and out-of-ring issues, but will lace up for a second time in three months when he pursues his 11th win as a professional on Friday 29 June.

Ramsey, from Springfield, Massachusetts, won the regional strap with an impressive victory over the previously undefeated Divante Jones, but has lost his last two against decent opposition in Ray Serrano and Josue Vargas.

The 28-year-old will first fight Steven Ortiz [8-0, 3KOs] on 2 June, but provided he emerges relatively unscathed heâ€™ll trade leather with Nevin â€“ perhaps his finest opponent to date â€“ later in the month.

The Philadelphia-based Mullingar Shuffler will be at a size disadvantage when he steps through the ropes to face â€˜AK47â€², but is preparing vigorously under Jim McDonnell in London ahead of a relatively stiff test.

Nevin, also 28, still harbours ambitions of becoming a world champion in the punch-for-pay ranks, and is keen to get motoring after a stop-start beginning to his professional career.

