Albanian opponent on the cards for Tyson Fury's long-awaited Manchester comeback

TYSON FURY WILL fight Albanian Sefer Seferi in his comeback at Manchester Arena next month.

It was announced last month that former heavyweight world champion Fury will make his return in his home city on June 9.

Unheralded 39-year-old Seferi was on Sunday confirmed as the Brit’s opponent for what will be his first bout since out-pointing Wladimir Klitschko in November 2015 to take the WBA, IBF and WBO titles.

Seferi has fought at cruiserweight for much of his career, winning all but one of his 23 fights.

The Macedonia-born veteran was stopped by Manuel Charr in a heavyweight battle last year and will step up again to take on Fury.

Seferi has fought four times since Fury stunned Klitschko in Dusseldorf.

Fury was cleared to resume his career after serving a backdated two-year doping ban.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!