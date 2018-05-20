  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 16 °C Sunday 20 May, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Albanian opponent on the cards for Tyson Fury's long-awaited Manchester comeback

Veteran Sefer Seferi has been confirmed as next month’s competition.

By The42 Team Sunday 20 May 2018, 4:52 PM
8 minutes ago 237 Views No Comments
http://the42.ie/4024318
Former world heavyweight champion Tyson Fury.
Former world heavyweight champion Tyson Fury.
Former world heavyweight champion Tyson Fury.

TYSON FURY WILL fight Albanian Sefer Seferi in his comeback at Manchester Arena next month.

It was announced last month that former heavyweight world champion Fury will make his return in his home city on June 9.

Unheralded 39-year-old Seferi was on Sunday confirmed as the Brit’s opponent for what will be his first bout since out-pointing Wladimir Klitschko in November 2015 to take the WBA, IBF and WBO titles.

Seferi has fought at cruiserweight for much of his career, winning all but one of his 23 fights.

The Macedonia-born veteran was stopped by Manuel Charr in a heavyweight battle last year and will step up again to take on Fury.

Seferi has fought four times since Fury stunned Klitschko in Dusseldorf.

Fury was cleared to resume his career after serving a backdated two-year doping ban.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

Seven Ireland newcomers and a cameo from Celtic great Larsson as Scott Brown’s testimonial ends in draw

Leinster’s Terry Kennedy stars with two tries as Ireland Sevens defeat Germany in Moscow

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

 

Trending Tags

GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
CHAMPIONS CUP
Leinster's fresh faces make their presence truly felt against Munster
Leinster's fresh faces make their presence truly felt against Munster
Ref review: Were the big calls in the Champions Cup final correct?
Best and Henderson ruled out of Champions Cup play-off as potential debutant makes Ulster bench
FOOTBALL
Southgate looking to feed off 'English core' at Man City, United, Liverpool &amp; Spurs
Southgate looking to feed off 'English core' at Man City, United, Liverpool & Spurs
Red Star's open-top bus goes up in flames during league title celebrations
'We are Liverpool' - Klopp rejects underdog tag ahead of Champions League final
LEINSTER
Leinster edge thrilling clash with Munster to secure Pro14 final against Scarlets
Leinster edge thrilling clash with Munster to secure Pro14 final against Scarlets
Fired-up Munster get first shot at toppling European champions Leinster
'We're always looking' - Leinster considering move for foreign signing
HURLING
Limerick begin Munster campaign in flying form with six-point victory over Tipperary
Limerick begin Munster campaign in flying form with six-point victory over Tipperary
Strong finish powers Cork minors from behind to Munster opener win over Clare
LIVE: Cork v Clare, Munster SHC
CHELSEA
'Cantona had the presence, just the way he stood. There was a period in the 90s when he was king'
'Cantona had the presence, just the way he stood. There was a period in the 90s when he was king'
Lampard: 'I don't know what Pogba is... He must wreck Jose's head'
19-year-old Chelsea youngster set to train with England World Cup squad

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie