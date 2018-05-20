Leinster's Terry Kennedy stars with two tries as Ireland Sevens defeat Germany in Moscow

IRELAND TASTED SUCCESS in the final of their 2018 Rugby Europe Grand Prix Series first leg, comfortably defeating Germany in Sunday’s decider.

Anthony Eddy’s side came out on top 28-7 in Moscow, as they go again in an attempt to book their place on the main roster next season — with Leinster’s Terry Kennedy starring with two tries.

After falling short in their bid to qualify for the Sevens World Series in April, Ireland have restarted the qualification process with success in the Russian capital ahead of further legs in France, England and Poland.

The four-tournament Grand Prix, in which Ireland finished second last year, again forms the primary route towards the World Series qualifier.

Saturday saw Kennedy secure two impressive tries, while former Leinster back Bill Dardis and Buccaneers’ Jordon Conroy both got on the scoresheet during the 21 point victory.

The second and third legs of the Grand Prix will take place in Marcoussis (30 June) and Exeter (7 July), before the final round in Poland on 8 September.

Ireland have won the first leg of the Rugby Europe Grand Prix Series, beating Germany 28-7 in the final of the #Moscow7s.



Leinster's Terry Kennedy scored two tries in the final. pic.twitter.com/509vwPSFla — Murray Kinsella (@Murray_Kinsella) May 20, 2018

