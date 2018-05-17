Connacht flyer Conroy back in Sevens squad as World Series chase begins again

Conroy in action for an Ireland Wolfhounds team at last year's Dublin 7s.

AFTER FALLING SHORT in their bid to qualify for the Sevens World Series in April, Ireland men restart the qualification process in Moscow for first leg of the Rugby Europe Grand Prix this weekend.

Anthony Eddy’s men lost out to eventual winners Japan in the Hong Kong qualifier, a rare setback in what has been a rapid rise towards the top tier of the short form of the game.

The four-tournament Grand Prix, in which Ireland finished second last year, again forms the primary route towards the World Series qualifier.

Billy Dardis captains the 13-man squad with Buccaneers flyer Jordan Conroy and Shannon’s Greg O’Shea among the call-ups as Ireland face into Pool B to take on Poland, Portugal and Germany on Saturday.

Munster and Shannon man Greg O'Shea. Source: Morgan Treacy/INPHO

After Moscow, the second and third legs of the Grand Prix will take place in Marcoussis (30 June), Exeter (7 July) and attentions will turn away from the Grand Prix until the final round comes in Poland on 8 September.

It’s a busy schedule for Eddy’s side as they also take up an invitational place at World Sevens Series events in London and Paris on the first two weekends in June. Both men’s and women’s team will then travel to San Francisco for the Sevens World Cup on 20 July.

“The players are hungrier than ever for success and are all looking forward to getting back out on the field this weekend,” says Eddy.

“We have a challenging pool for Moscow; Germany reached the final of the Hong Kong Qualifier, Poland are always a strong and physical side and Portugal are a pacey team so it will be important that the players are focused throughout each game as we look to get things off to a good start.”

Ireland Men’s 7s squad for Moscow, first leg of Rugby Europe Grand Prix

Robert Balacoune (Enniskillen RFC/Ulster)

Jordan Conroy (Buccaneers RFC)

Sean Cribbin (Suttonians RFC)

Shane Daly (Cork Constitution FC/Munster)

Billy Dardis (UCD RFC) Captain

Ian Fitzpatrick (Lansdowne FC/Leinster)

Hugo Keenan (UCD RFC/Leinster)

Terry Kennedy (St. Mary’s College RFC/Leinster)

Harry McNulty (UCD RFC)

Bryan Mollen (Dublin University FC)

John O’Donnell (Lansdowne FC)

Greg O’Shea (Shannon RFC)

Mark Roche (Blackrock College RFC)

Ireland’s Pool B fixtures for Saturday 19 May (streaming on rugbyeurope.tv)

Ireland v Poland – 8.44am Irish time

Ireland v Portugal – 11.29am Irish time

Ireland v Germany - 2.36pm Irish time

Knock-out rounds to follow on Sunday.