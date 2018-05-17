Twice-capped Springbok back-row forward to join Munster next season

Arno Botha in possession for London Irish against Worcester Warriors in a Premiership game in February.

AHEAD OF THIS weekend’s Guinness Pro14 semi-final against Leinster, Munster have finalised a new addition to their plans for next season.

The southern province this morning announced the signing of South African back-row forward Arno Botha on a one-year contract.

Botha, who worked alongside Munster head coach Johann van Graan during his time with the Bulls and the Springboks, has been playing for London Irish since January.

“In building our squad for next season I believe Arno will be a great addition to our side, adding further depth and strength to our back-row options,” Van Graan said.

“From my time with the Bulls and South Africa I have first-hand experience of what Arno is capable of. A physical ball carrier and lineout jumper, he leads by example with his work-rate, commitment and physicality, and we look forward to welcoming him to the province.”

Botha captained the South Africa U20 side at the 2011 Junior World Championship. He went on to be capped by the Springboks against Italy and Scotland in June 2013.

Subject to a work permit and medical clearance, the 26-year-old — who can play as a flanker and at number eight — will join Munster for the 2018-19 season.