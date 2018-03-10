  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 6 °C Saturday 10 March, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

John Joe Nevin stylishly picks up 10th win as he finally gains momentum in pro career

Meanwhile, in California, Monaghan teenage star Aaron McKenna’s fight was called off last-minute.

By Gavan Casey Saturday 10 Mar 2018, 4:56 AM
3 hours ago 1,707 Views 1 Comment
http://the42.ie/3896174
Image: Emily Harney/INPHO
Image: Emily Harney/INPHO

AS ONE OF his London 2012 victims in Oscar Valdez gears up to retain his WBO World featherweight title against Scott Quigg on Saturday night, Irish Olympic silver medalist John Joe Nevin stepped up his own game in inflicting a first defeat upon Alex Rynn in Bensalem, Pennsylvania on Friday.

In an eight-round lightweight contest, the stylish Nevin, still just 28, took a unanimous decision on scores of 79-73, 80-72, and 80-72.

The Mullingar shuffler and his Mexican foe had exchanged plenty of verbals in the lead-up to their co-feature bout at Parx Casino, but it was Nevin who threw the first shots in anger once the first bell sounded, ripping Rynn to the body.

He coasted through the first three rounds before Rynn came alive in the fourth, albeit while shipping the heavier work as Nevin continued to load up on his efforts. Both fighters touched gloves at the halfway mark.

They did so again after a fifth round in which the 31-year-old Mexico City native was the more aggressive, but the silkier work came from Nevin who proceeded to sting Rynn from range.

Rynn, whose record entering the contest was 6-0 – three of his wins quick – caught Nevin on the hop as the bell beckoned at the end of the sixth, drawing a smile from the Irishman who brushed off what was a thudding shot.

It was enough to make Nevin think twice, though, and the Westmeath man got on his bike for the remaining two rounds, safe in the knowledge that he had built an unassailable lead over the first six.

Hand raised by Rynn himself after eight solid rounds, Nevin’s own record improves to 10-0(4KOs), but more importantly a career-best win to date – and his second bout in just over three months – offers him further momentum in a pro stint thus far blighted by both injury and out-of-ring issues.

Both now seem distant, and Nevin – who fought just once between November 2015 and November 2017 – will surely climb a few more rungs on the lightweight ladder before this year’s out.

Over in Orange County, California, meanwhile, Monaghan teenage sensation Aaron ‘The Silencer’ McKenna had his fight cancelled at the eleventh hour due to what his management team at Sheer Sports described as “falsification of documents on the part of [opponent] Adolfo Caro.”

The Golden Boy-promoted welterweight’s team are currently arranging a new fight date for the 18-year-old, who remains 1-0 for the time being.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Gavan Casey
gavan@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Trending Tags

GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
PREMIER LEAGUE
Man United and Liverpool scrap it out for second and the Premier League talking points
Man United and Liverpool scrap it out for second and the Premier League talking points
Sleepless Wenger reveals support from old enemy Fergie
'John Terry has been a big loss' - Conte highlights absence of former Chelsea skipper
FOOTBALL
Powerful scenes as thousands of mourners sing 'one captain' at Davide Astoriâs funeral
Powerful scenes as thousands of mourners sing 'one captain' at Davide Astori’s funeral
Lukaku: I'm Mourinho's sergeant on the pitch
Mahrez regrets behaviour after failed Manchester City move
IRELAND
Six Nations within Ireland's reach today, but 'if you allow yourself to dream it's not productive time'
Six Nations within Ireland's reach today, but 'if you allow yourself to dream it's not productive time'
Jack O'Sullivan powers Ireland U20s to bonus point win over Scotland
'There are people coming from New Zealand and Australia to get their caps'
MARTIN O'NEILL
FAI confirm decade-long association with Denis O'Brien has come to an end
FAI confirm decade-long association with Denis O'Brien has come to an end
'I'm available' - Preston star Callum Robinson declares for Ireland
Ireland boss wary that Rice could still declare for England
SIX NATIONS
'Outstanding' Wales are not disrespecting Italy, insists O'Shea
'Outstanding' Wales are not disrespecting Italy, insists O'Shea
The Rugby Show: Ireland v Scotland preview with Bernard Jackman
Toner back up Schmidt's pecking order thanks to his 'particular set of skills'

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie