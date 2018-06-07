EPCR stands by decision to block German club from Challenge Cup

THE EPCR HAS reiterated its stance in barring Heidelberger RK from competing in the Challenge Cup next season, stating financial backer Hans-Peter Wild was made aware of the regulations.

Heidelberger were finalists in this year’s Continental Shield, but EPCR have denied them entry into next season’s European competition as Wild owns Challenge Cup participants Stade Francais.

EPCR’s Regulation 14 states that “no entity shall control, or be in a position to control, either directly or indirectly, more than one club”.

The organisation said this issue was communicated to Wild as it consulted stakeholders to reach a “unanimous” decision that Heidelbegrer and Stade could not compete in the same competition.

An EPCR statement read: “the same safeguards were taken into consideration in February 2017 when it was decided that Gloucester Rugby and Montpellier (both linked with Mohed Altrad at the time) could not compete in the same EPCR tournament if they came under common ownership or control.”

The statement adds:

In advance of that confirmation [of Heidelberger's place in the Continental Shield final], the potential for a future risk to the integrity of its tournaments was raised by EPCR during face-to-face meetings and telephone conversations with Dr Wild’s representatives.

“The issue was also discussed with Dr Wild on August 12, 2017, in Nyon, Switzerland, and, since then, EPCR has sought further meetings with Dr Wild and has been in formal contact with his representatives.”

Heidelberger would have become the first German club to qualify for one of Europe’s two major competitions.

The EPCR statement added: “While the continued expansion of the footprint of European club rugby is a key objective, EPCR is also required in the best interests of its shareholders to protect the integrity of its tournaments.”