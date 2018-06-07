This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
The Rugby Show: Carbery's big chance, Schmidt's rotation and first Test predictions

Murray Kinsella joined Ryan Bailey to discuss the Ireland team for Saturday’s first Test against the Wallabies.

By Ryan Bailey Thursday 7 Jun 2018, 11:56 AM
22 minutes ago 218 Views No Comments
http://the42.ie/4057609

JOE SCHMIDT HAS revealed his hand for the opening game of Ireland’s summer series against Australia, with the head coach springing a couple of selection surprises for Saturday’s Test in Brisbane.

Joey Carbery during training Carbery starts on Saturday. Source: Dan Sheridan/INPHO

The main talking point surrounds the inclusion of Joey Carbery at out-half ahead of Johnny Sexton, with the Munster-bound 22-year-old set to start his first game against a Tier 1 nation in the number 10 position.

While Schmidt was always likely to mix-and-match over the course of the three-Test series, his decision to make six changes for the opener against the Wallabies is somewhat unexpected, with only Rory Best forced out through injury.

Dan Leavy, Cian Healy, Tadhg Furlong, Sean Cronin and Sexton are all named on the bench after their exertions with Leinster over the last number of weeks, while Garry Ringrose is rested completely.

Peter O’Mahony takes over the captaincy duties in a back row alongside CJ Stander and Jordi Murphy.

To discuss Schmidt’s selection, and look ahead to the first Test, Murray Kinsella joined Ryan Bailey from Brisbane for the first episode of The42‘s The Rugby Show.

Source: The42.ie/YouTube

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

Wallabies coach Cheika says this is the best Ireland team of all time

Schmidt: ‘We really wanted to get Joey out there at 10 at some stage’

Read next:

