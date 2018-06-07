Wallabies coach Cheika says this is the best Ireland team of all time

Murray Kinsella reports from Brisbane

WALLABIES COACH MICHAEL Cheika says Joe Schmidt’s current side is the greatest Ireland team of all time.

While Schmidt and his players have been keen to talk up the Wallabies this week ahead of Saturday’s first Test between the sides, Cheika has gone a step further by proclaiming the tourists as the best team Ireland has ever produced.

Cheika pushed the pressure back on Ireland. Source: Billy Stickland/INPHO

“They’re the best team Ireland has had since the start of their rugby history,” said Cheika today in Brisbane.

“They’re coming down here as number two in the world. They can claim that they’re underdogs as much as they like but they’re certainly going to be the favourites when you go off the back of the season they’ve had.

“They believe they’re coming here to win 3-0, no doubt about it from what I’ve read and seen.”

While the changes Schmidt has opted for ahead of the first Test mean Ireland aren’t quite at full strength for Saturday in Brisbane, Cheika underlined the quality in their touring squad.