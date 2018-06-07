This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Schmidt names Carbery at out-half as O'Mahony captains Ireland

Johnny Sexton is part of the Ireland bench for the first clash with the Wallabies.

By Murray Kinsella Thursday 7 Jun 2018, 6:59 AM
32 minutes ago 3,649 Views 11 Comments
http://the42.ie/4057084

Murray Kinsella reports from Brisbane

JOE SCHMIDT HAS named Joey Carbery at out-half for Ireland’s first Test against the Wallabies in Brisbane on Saturday [KO 11.05am Irish time], with Johnny Sexton on the bench.

Carbery, who will move from Leinster to Munster next season in search of more game time at 10, has been backed by Schmidt to guide Ireland in what should be a ferocious first clash with the Wallabies.

Joey Carbery Carbery starts at 10. Source: Tommy Dickson/INPHO

Munster’s Peter O’Mahony takes over the captaincy with Rory Best missing from Ireland’s tour due to injury.

The presence of Conor Murray at scrum-half will provide experience alongside Carbery, while a midfield of Bundee Aki and Robbie Henshaw offers power and composure.

Rob Kearney continues at fullback, while Keith Earls and Jacob Stockdale are also retained in the back three, meaning Carbery has a proven backline around him.

The front row is completely changed from Ireland’s most recent game – the Grand Slam win over England – as Schmidt names Jack McGrath, Rob Herring and John Ryan to start.

Iain Henderson is in the second row with James Ryan, while Jordi Murphy comes into the team at openside flanker in a back row that also includes O’Mahony and CJ Stander.

Joining Sexton on the bench are Sean Cronin, Cian Healy, Tadhg Furlong, Quinn Roux, Jack Conan, Kieran Marmion and Jordan Larmour.

Ireland:

15. Rob Kearney
14. Keith Earls
13. Robbie Henshaw
12. Bundee Aki
11. Jacob Stockdale
10. Joey Carbery
9. Conor Murray

1. Jack McGrath
2. Rob Herring
3. John Ryan
4. Iain Henderson
5. James Ryan
6. Peter O’Mahony (captain)
7. Jordi Murphy
8. CJ Stander

Replacements:

16. Sean Cronin
17. Cian Healy
18. Tadhg Furlong
19. Quinn Roux
20. Jack Conan
21. Kieran Marmion
22. Johnny Sexton
23. Jordan Larmour

McNamara braced for ‘huge test’ to salvage a win against improving Georgia

‘Whenever I put on that shirt I try and do the country proud, do my family proud’

