Schmidt names Carbery at out-half as O'Mahony captains Ireland

Murray Kinsella reports from Brisbane

JOE SCHMIDT HAS named Joey Carbery at out-half for Ireland’s first Test against the Wallabies in Brisbane on Saturday [KO 11.05am Irish time], with Johnny Sexton on the bench.

Carbery, who will move from Leinster to Munster next season in search of more game time at 10, has been backed by Schmidt to guide Ireland in what should be a ferocious first clash with the Wallabies.

Carbery starts at 10. Source: Tommy Dickson/INPHO

Munster’s Peter O’Mahony takes over the captaincy with Rory Best missing from Ireland’s tour due to injury.

The presence of Conor Murray at scrum-half will provide experience alongside Carbery, while a midfield of Bundee Aki and Robbie Henshaw offers power and composure.

Rob Kearney continues at fullback, while Keith Earls and Jacob Stockdale are also retained in the back three, meaning Carbery has a proven backline around him.

The front row is completely changed from Ireland’s most recent game – the Grand Slam win over England – as Schmidt names Jack McGrath, Rob Herring and John Ryan to start.

Iain Henderson is in the second row with James Ryan, while Jordi Murphy comes into the team at openside flanker in a back row that also includes O’Mahony and CJ Stander.

Joining Sexton on the bench are Sean Cronin, Cian Healy, Tadhg Furlong, Quinn Roux, Jack Conan, Kieran Marmion and Jordan Larmour.

Ireland:

15. Rob Kearney

14. Keith Earls

13. Robbie Henshaw

12. Bundee Aki

11. Jacob Stockdale

10. Joey Carbery

9. Conor Murray

1. Jack McGrath

2. Rob Herring

3. John Ryan

4. Iain Henderson

5. James Ryan

6. Peter O’Mahony (captain)

7. Jordi Murphy

8. CJ Stander

Replacements:

16. Sean Cronin

17. Cian Healy

18. Tadhg Furlong

19. Quinn Roux

20. Jack Conan

21. Kieran Marmion

22. Johnny Sexton

23. Jordan Larmour

