This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 11 °C Thursday 7 June, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

McNamara braced for 'huge test' to salvage a win against improving Georgia

After two pool defeats, Ireland U20 need a win to get into the 5th to 8th place play-offs in France.

By John Fallon Thursday 7 Jun 2018, 6:15 AM
1 hour ago 555 Views No Comments
http://the42.ie/4056624
Out-half Conor Dean in action against South Africa.
Image: Iconsport/INPHO
Out-half Conor Dean in action against South Africa.
Out-half Conor Dean in action against South Africa.
Image: Iconsport/INPHO

John Fallon reports from Narbonne

IRELAND COACH NOEL McNamara is hopeful that his men can close out a first win in the World Rugby U20 Championship when they take on Georgia in Narbonne this evening (5.30pm Irish time).

His side had a winning hand in their grasp against hosts France and South Africa but were unable to close the deal and now need to win tonight to prevent a second season in a row where Ireland have not been victorious in a pool game.

Victory tonight will push them into a position to compete for 5th to 8th place in the two concluding rounds next week and give them a better seeding for next year’s tournament which is likely to take place in Argentina.

But McNamara knows that Ireland face a big test against an improving Georgia side.

I have experience of some really tight ones in these. I even lost a kicking competition against them in an U18 tournament before. We know what’s coming.

“Georgia have improved down through the years. They are really keen to prove that they deserve a place, even moving into the senior Six Nations. They have got a massive point to prove. These guys are working really hard to make that happen.

“We have prepared well. Georgia are a really good side. We have seen them against France, one of the tournament favourites, and they denied them a bonus point. It’s going to be a huge test again.”

He has made six changes to the side, with Peter Sylvester coming back into the side at full-back, while Peter O’Sullivan makes his first appearance having been brought out from Ireland to replace the injured Dan Hurley.

The only other change to the backs sees Hugh O’Sullivan again swap the scrum-half role with Jonny Stewart.

Up front, the latest protégé to come out of Currow in Co Kerry, Jack Daly, will make his U-20 debut in a back row which sees Aaron Hall, capped by Ulster last autumn, take over from provincial teammate Joe Dunleavy.

Matthew Dalton has recovered from a shoulder injury sustained in the opening night loss to France to come back into the side in the second row.

Included among the replacements and who could make his Irish debut is Kuba Wojtkowicz, a Polish native who started playing rugby when he moved as a child with his family to Cavan and whose career as a prop was nurtured in Sligo Grammar School and Sligo RFC.

Ireland: P Sylvester (Munster); P Sullivan (Leinster), T O’Brien (Leinster), J Hume (Ulster), S O’Brien (Leinster); C Dean (Leinster), H O’Sullivan (Leinster); J Duggan (Leinster), D Barron (Munster), J Aungier (Leinster); M Dalton (Ulster), J Dunne (Leinster); A Hall (Ulster), J Daly (Munster), C Doris (Leinster) (C).

Replacements: D Sheehan (Leinster), B O’Connor (Munster), J Wojtkowicz (Connacht), C Daly (Leinster), M Agnew (Ulster), J Stewart (Ulster), H Byrne (Leinster), J McCarthy (Munster).

2019 RWC qualifying appeals fail, World Rugby vows to take tighter control

The Uber-driving Mormon missionary who is set for a Wallabies debut

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
John Fallon
@The42_ie
sport@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

 

Trending Tags

GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
CHAMPIONS CUP
'I'd like to think that I have a lot more to give' - Leinster's Larmour looking up
'I'd like to think that I have a lot more to give' - Leinster's Larmour looking up
The 'brothers' culture that has been a key part of Leinster's rebuild
Cooney looking forward to either Tests or Thailand after delivering on personal promise
FOOTBALL
Hazard hones World Cup form as Belgium outclass Egypt
Hazard hones World Cup form as Belgium outclass Egypt
'Andres is an idol for everyone... He can do anything he wants' - Alonso backs star's Japan move
Leicester can be England's inspiration for World Cup glory - Henderson
IRELAND
Cheika hands out two Test debuts for first Wallabies clash with Ireland
Cheika hands out two Test debuts for first Wallabies clash with Ireland
Cork-connected Wallabies out-half Foley lauds Cheika's influence
'Whenever I put on that shirt I try and do the country proud, do my family proud'
SOCCER
Torres looks for his only way out
Torres looks for his only way out
On his way: Liverpool agree €26.5million Suarez transfer
Richard Keys open to RTÉ switch as Al Jazeera line up sacked Sky Sports duo
HURLING
Young Dubs fire four second-half goals to outclass Carlow
Young Dubs fire four second-half goals to outclass Carlow
How damaging is relegation to the Joe McDonagh Cup for Offaly hurling?
Whitely out as Dublin make three changes ahead of U21 clash

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie