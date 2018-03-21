  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 9 °C Wednesday 21 March, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Do you agree with our Ireland starting XI to face Turkey?

With a number of high-profile players absent, Martin O’Neill is set to field an experimental side.

By Paul Fennessy Wednesday 21 Mar 2018, 7:30 PM
1 hour ago 4,352 Views 11 Comments
http://the42.ie/3916421
Ireland players train at Regnum Sports Centre, Belek, Turkey.
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO
Ireland players train at Regnum Sports Centre, Belek, Turkey.
Ireland players train at Regnum Sports Centre, Belek, Turkey.
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

Goalkeeper

THERE WILL DEFINITELY be an inexperienced face in this position, as there is a grand total of one senior cap accrued between the three goalkeepers who have travelled to Turkey.

Colin Doyle’s sole appearance playing for the Boys in Green came all the way back in a May 2007 friendly against Ecuador. The 32-year-old has been included in a number of squads since then, so O’Neill might feel Friday is the perfect occasion to reward his loyalty, despite getting no game time over the past decade.

That said, Manchester United youngster Kieran O’Hara looks a more viable long-term option and so the Antalya clash would be the ideal environment to blood the 21-year-old.

Centre-backs

Ireland have an abundance of options at centre-back, with seven players in the squad comfortable playing there. For this reason, the 3-5-2 formation is surely worth trying out.

O’Neill frequently played this system while managing Celtic, so it’s not inconceivable that he would revisit it. Given his immense potential, West Ham teenager Declan Rice — who is also capable of playing in midfield — surely deserves a chance to impress.

Playing a team entirely of untried players is a little pointless, so fielding Rice alongside the more experienced likes of Shane Duffy and Ciaran Clark would make sense. Others on the periphery of the side, such as Kevin Long, Alex Pearce and Darragh Lenihan, will also be hoping to get a run out.

Wing backs

The fact that Seamus Coleman is team captain and has travelled all the way out to Turkey means he is likely to get a starting spot. The attacking Everton full-back would be more than capable of reverting to the wing-back role, as would Matt Doherty, who has played there for Wolves on occasion.

Doherty’s versatility could come in useful — he has also played on the left for the Championship club. Enda Stevens, another uncapped player, will hope to be rewarded for an excellent season with Sheffield United.

Cyrus Christie and Derrick Williams are also decent options for O’Neill to avail of if necessary, while James McClean would likely have the fitness and work ethic to play in a slightly different role to what he is normally accustomed to.

Midfielders

This is an area where Martin O’Neill has few experienced faces to choose from. Of the players listed as ‘midfielders’ in the squad, only David Meyler, James McClean and Jeff Hendrick are into double figures in terms of caps acquired. Consequently, O’Neill is left with little option but to experiment.

Alan Judge is arguably the most creative and technically gifted player in the squad, but it has been nearly two years to the day since he last started a Championship match for Brentford. A horrific leg break put him out of action for a lengthy period and restricted the Dubliner to just 10 appearances — all off the bench — as he continues his return to full fitness this season.

An experienced player such as Jeff Hendrick’s services will likely be required, while both Alan Browne and Conor Hourihane have been enjoying excellent seasons with Preston and Aston Villa respectively, and so could get a chance to impress on the international stage. Eunan O’Kane and Daryl Horgan will also be hoping to get a run out at some point.

Attackers

Ireland have regularly played with one up front during the Martin O’Neill era, with Jon Walters invariably coming into the attack from a wide position. However, the three strikers in the squad — Sean Maguire, Shane Long and Scott Hogan — all prefer a central attacking role. How well two out of three work together is certainly worth trying out with little to lose on Friday evening.

Ireland team to face Turkey (5-3-2/3-5-2)

team

Other available options: Doyle, McCarey, Christie, Doherty, Kevin Long, Pearce, Williams, Lenihan, Hogan, Judge, Meyler, O’Kane, Horgan, McClean.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

Arsenal and Liverpool offered hope in Lyon star chase>

Spanish prosecutors seeking five-year jail term for Xabi Alonso over tax fraud allegations>

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Paul Fennessy
@paulfennessy21
paul@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (11)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Trending Tags

6 NATIONS
IRFU confirm Adam Griggs to stay on as Ireland Women's coach
IRFU confirm Adam Griggs to stay on as Ireland Women's coach
Grand Slam-winning captain Rory Best signs new IRFU contract
7 moments that helped tilt Ireland towards Grand Slam glory
CHELTENHAM 2018
Jockey dislocates her shoulder, pops it back in, wins her first Cheltenham race
Jockey dislocates her shoulder, pops it back in, wins her first Cheltenham race
Native River outlasts them all to win the 2018 Cheltenham Gold Cup
The hosts and bookies bounce back on day four of Cheltenham
GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
FOOTBALL
Giggs more nervous ahead of Wales managerial debut than he ever was as a player
Giggs more nervous ahead of Wales managerial debut than he ever was as a player
Sanchez 'expected something better' from himself after move to Man United
Brazil legend Ronaldo reveals reason behind famous 2002 World Cup haircut
ENGLAND
Sexton keen on Australia tour and feels Ireland's freshness told in Grand Slam
Sexton keen on Australia tour and feels Ireland's freshness told in Grand Slam
England chiefs give backing to Eddie Jones after worst showing in 31 years
'He just has to get his head down and work. I feel he can be one of the best in the world'
RUGBY
Already out of Italy trip, Tommy Bowe is now a worry for France game
Already out of Italy trip, Tommy Bowe is now a worry for France game
Bowe and Heaslip to miss Six Nations opener
D’Arcy a Racing certainty as Leinster name side for French trip

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie