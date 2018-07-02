'Brazil have a huge task ahead of them when they meet France in the semi-finals'

USA LEGEND HOPE Solo has made her debut on the RTÉ panel for today’s Mexico-Brazil World Cup match.

The 36-year-old goalkeeper made over 200 appearances for her country, winning two Olympic golds and the World Cup in 2015.

Her career has also not been short of controversy, so few people were expecting the 36-year-old to be shy in voicing a strong opinion, and she didn’t disappoint in that regard.

Asked about Brazil’s prospects of winning the World Cup, Solo said “they have a huge task ahead of them when they meet France in the semi-finals”.

Confidently asserting two of the favourites for the competition will meet in the final four, writing off the hopes of Belgium, Japan and Uruguay in the process, is a bold prediction, particularly in the context of this World Cup, where upsets have occurred quite regularly.

RTE football pundit Hope Solo has just eliminated Belgium, Japan and Uruguay in one fell swoop, as she is already looking ahead to the semi-final between Brazil and France.#RTEsoccerhttps://t.co/6Qu9d33n2u pic.twitter.com/kqFsXiQpv6 — RTÉ Soccer (@RTEsoccer) July 2, 2018

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!