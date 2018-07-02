This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 22 °C Monday 2 July, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'Brazil have a huge task ahead of them when they meet France in the semi-finals'

USA legend Hope Solo made her long-awaited RTÉ panel debut today.

By Paul Fennessy Monday 2 Jul 2018, 6:35 PM
51 minutes ago 4,162 Views 10 Comments
http://the42.ie/4103998

USA LEGEND HOPE Solo has made her debut on the RTÉ panel for today’s Mexico-Brazil World Cup match.

The 36-year-old goalkeeper made over 200 appearances for her country, winning two Olympic golds and the World Cup in 2015.

Her career has also not been short of controversy, so few people were expecting the 36-year-old to be shy in voicing a strong opinion, and she didn’t disappoint in that regard.

Asked about Brazil’s prospects of winning the World Cup, Solo said “they have a huge task ahead of them when they meet France in the semi-finals”.

Confidently asserting two of the favourites for the competition will meet in the final four, writing off the hopes of  Belgium, Japan and Uruguay in the process, is a bold prediction, particularly in the context of this World Cup, where upsets have occurred quite regularly.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

England don’t ‘frighten’ us – Colombia goalkeeper Ospina>

McEleney returns to Dundalk from Oldham while UCD striker also makes move to Oriel Park>

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Paul Fennessy
@paulfennessy21
paul@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (10)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

 

Trending Tags

WORLD CUP
Martin O'Neill brands Neymar âabsolutely patheticâ after frantic over-acting
Martin O'Neill brands Neymar ‘absolutely pathetic’ after frantic over-acting
Croatia prevail on penalties to book World Cup quarter-final spot as Danes exit
Iniesta announces international retirement following Spain's World Cup exit
GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
FOOTBALL
Experienced ex-Liverpool goalkeeper Reina completes AC Milan move
Experienced ex-Liverpool goalkeeper Reina completes AC Milan move
Salah's new deal 'speaks very loudly' of Liverpool's ambitions - Klopp
England don't 'frighten' us - Colombia goalkeeper Ospina
LEAGUE OF IRELAND
St Patrick's Athletic announce the return of club legend Clarke
St Patrick's Athletic announce the return of club legend Clarke
McEleney returns to Dundalk from Oldham while UCD striker also makes move to Oriel Park
Stephen Kenny plays down speculation about key Dundalk player's potential departure
WORLD CUP 2018
Brilliant Neymar easy to admire but hard to love
Brilliant Neymar easy to admire but hard to love
Neymar-inspired Brazil prevail, as Mexico bow out at last 16 for 7th consecutive time
As it happened: Croatia vs Denmark, World Cup last-16
FIFA WORLD CUP
Hierro attempts to shoulder blame for Spain's meek World Cup exit
Hierro attempts to shoulder blame for Spain's meek World Cup exit
Senegal complain to Fifa over fair play rule
As it happened: Spain vs Russia, World Cup last-16

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie