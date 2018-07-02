This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 18 °C Monday 2 July, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

McEleney returns to Dundalk from Oldham while UCD striker also makes move to Oriel Park

25-year-old McEleney left the club in January to move to England.

By Fintan O'Toole Monday 2 Jul 2018, 10:52 AM
32 minutes ago 758 Views 1 Comment
http://the42.ie/4103571

PREMIER DIVISION TABLE-toppers Dundalk have strengthened their squad by re-signing Patrick McEleney six months after he left the club and also snapping up UCD striker Georgie Kelly.

Patrick McEleney Patrick McEleney in action for Dundalk in last year's FAI Cup final against Cork City. Source: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

25-year-old McEleney first signed for the Oriel Park outfit at the end of 2015 before moving to join Oldham in January this year. His initial spell with Dundalk saw him help them win the 2016 Premier Division title and feature in their memorable European run that saw them contest the group stage of the Europa League.

“I am buzzing to finally get the deal done. It was a long process but it’s great to be back at the club. I am happy to be back here and I enjoyed my first spell here so to be back is great.

“I can’t wait just to get back playing for the side again. I have been keeping an eye on things since I left and they are going well here. Hopefully I can add to that.”

Dundalk have also confirmed the signing of striker Georgie Kelly from UCD. Kelly is currently the top scorer in the First Division with 14 goals with the Donegal native having linked up with the Belfield outfit in November 2015 from Derry City, where he came through the youth setup.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

Stephen Kenny plays down speculation about key Dundalk player’s potential departure

Former Premier League defender set for Cork City debut

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Fintan O'Toole
@fotoole13
fintan@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

 

Trending Tags

WORLD CUP
Croatia prevail on penalties to book World Cup quarter-final spot as Danes exit
Croatia prevail on penalties to book World Cup quarter-final spot as Danes exit
Iniesta announces international retirement following Spain's World Cup exit
As it happened: Croatia vs Denmark, World Cup last-16
GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
FOOTBALL
Hierro attempts to shoulder blame for Spain's meek World Cup exit
Hierro attempts to shoulder blame for Spain's meek World Cup exit
Senegal complain to Fifa over fair play rule
'It's easy for me': Kane finding England World Cup captaincy a breeze
ARGENTINA
Mascherano announces international retirement following Argentina's World Cup exit
Mascherano announces international retirement following Argentina's World Cup exit
Facing an uncertain future, Lionel Messi avoids media after Argentina crash out of World Cup
Mbappe stars with a brilliant double as France dump Argentina out of the World Cup
WORLD CUP 2018
Russia stun Spain on penalties as hosts progress to World Cup quarter-finals
Russia stun Spain on penalties as hosts progress to World Cup quarter-finals
As it happened: Spain vs Russia, World Cup last-16
Diego Maradona's blatant disregard for the rules and more of this week's best sportswriting
FIFA WORLD CUP
As it happened: Uruguay v Portugal, World Cup last 16
As it happened: Uruguay v Portugal, World Cup last 16
Maradona returns to health to watch France v Argentina
Iniesta plays like he is wearing a suit - Maradona

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie