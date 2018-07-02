McEleney returns to Dundalk from Oldham while UCD striker also makes move to Oriel Park

PREMIER DIVISION TABLE-toppers Dundalk have strengthened their squad by re-signing Patrick McEleney six months after he left the club and also snapping up UCD striker Georgie Kelly.

Patrick McEleney in action for Dundalk in last year's FAI Cup final against Cork City. Source: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

25-year-old McEleney first signed for the Oriel Park outfit at the end of 2015 before moving to join Oldham in January this year. His initial spell with Dundalk saw him help them win the 2016 Premier Division title and feature in their memorable European run that saw them contest the group stage of the Europa League.

“I am buzzing to finally get the deal done. It was a long process but it’s great to be back at the club. I am happy to be back here and I enjoyed my first spell here so to be back is great.

“I can’t wait just to get back playing for the side again. I have been keeping an eye on things since I left and they are going well here. Hopefully I can add to that.”

Dundalk have also confirmed the signing of striker Georgie Kelly from UCD. Kelly is currently the top scorer in the First Division with 14 goals with the Donegal native having linked up with the Belfield outfit in November 2015 from Derry City, where he came through the youth setup.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!