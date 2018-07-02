Stephen Kenny plays down speculation about key Dundalk player's potential departure

DUNDALK BOSS STEPHEN Kenny has played down speculation about the potential departure of one of his star performers this season.

A report last week in the Mirror suggested that Shamrock Rovers were hoping to sign winger Michael Duffy, potentially making him the best-paid player in the league in the process.

Speaking on Friday, after seeing his side go top of the Premier Division following a last-gasp win over title rivals Cork City, Kenny insisted the 23-year-old — who only joined the Lilywhites from Celtic last year — was happy at the club.

The winger looked sharp in the 2-1 win over the Leesiders and has quickly established himself as a key player for Dundalk, featuring in all 24 of their league games so far, and scoring nine goals in the process.

“Listen, our players are going to attract interest, that’s the reality,” he said.

“I think Michael’s really happy here, in fact I know he is, he has really enjoyed his time here, he’s said it to me.

“But listen, in life, you never know what’s around the corner.”

Kenny was also unwilling to say too much on a recent report in The Sun, which suggested Patrick McEleney was close to a return to the club, having only left for Oldham in January, with the Derry native unable to prevent the English side’s relegation to League Two at the end of their 2017-18 campaign.

Kenny was relieved to see his side earn a late win on Friday night. Source: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

Speaking about Friday’s game, Kenny admitted that the 2-1 win over Cork was a less-than-vintage performance from his team.

It was a very important victory. It wasn’t a complete performance, we’ve played better this year for sure.

“But it was quite a tactical game first half and there wasn’t a lot of real clear-cut chances, we had quite a few shooting opportunities.

“We started slowly and it was a mixed display, but we were very effective down the left in the first half with Dane Massey and Michael Duffy, Robbie Benson and Jamie McGrath

“We were very effective there and then in the second half, Krisztian got a great goal. It was a tough one, helter-skelter for him to start against Cork and it just took him 10 minutes to get to grips with it. After that he did very well and he’s been brilliant for us. He got a great goal and he can do that, he’s got two good feet.

“We didn’t look like conceding anything really, but then the goal came from Cork and they had a bit of a period where they had a great chance to win it.

“So we finished strong, had a few chances and a lot of crosses. Maybe the quality of our crosses wasn’t what it could have been on the night but Pat Hoban had two or three headers that he might have scored from.”

Kenny also hailed the depth of his squad, with players such as Krisztian Adorjan and Ronan Murray making an impact on Friday night despite not always being guaranteed starters this season.

“We saw the value of the squad, Ronan Murray showed a great attitude again.

“Obviously he is used to playing every week, he hasn’t been playing but he came on and made a difference.

“Krisztian coming in having not played many games of late and scoring, Dylan Connolly, having been left out he’d have to be hugely disappointed because he’s been playing very well, and to go on and play the way he played speaks volume for him as well.

You’re nothing without the team itself playing for each other in every aspect, every member of the squad realising that the ultimate ambition is a collective ambition and I think that’s been the strength of this club over the last few seasons and that will determine whether we’re successful or not going forward.”

With 12 games remaining and Dundalk holding a slender two-point advantage at the top, Kenny acknowledges that “nothing is won yet”.

Yet the team has shown impressive resilience and stamina — the Cork victory was the 10th league match on the bounce where they have scored in the final 15 minutes.

“I think last season it wasn’t happening as much and then at the start of the season, we made a determined effort.

“There was a big changeover of players and a lot of the ones we brought in were younger.

“This is their second season and they’re starting to understand what it’s about. They don’t take it for granted, and we don’t take it for granted.”

