Dramatic late winner sees Dundalk overcome Cork to go top

Dundalk 2

Cork 1

Paul Fennessy reports from Oriel Park

A LAST-GASP own goal by Sean McLoughlin â€” a header from a Ronan Murray cross â€” enabled Dundalk to beat Cork and go top of the Premier Division in the searing heat of Oriel Park.

KrisztiÃ¡n AdorjÃ¡nâ€™s clinical finish had given the hosts an early second-half lead, though Josh Oâ€™Hanlonâ€™s well-placed header with just over 20 minutes remaining looked like it was going to be enough for the Leesiders to secure the point they needed to maintain their lead at the top.

Both sides returned from the mid-season break on the back of some impressive form. Cork had won their last seven league games, with second-place Dundalk similarly having secured eight victories on the bounce.

The sides had already met twice in the league previously this season, with the team who held home advantage winning 1-0 on each occasion.

It was no surprise therefore that it was a tight and scrappy opening 10 minutes, with little in the way of goalmouth action.

The first half-chance came to Cork, as Graham Cummins headed on to Jimmy Keohane, whose subsequent header went just over the bar.

And while a lack of quality was evident in both sidesâ€™ final product, there was no shortage of intensity early on.

AdorjÃ¡n was booked for a late challenge on Gearoid Morrissey, while minutes later, Colm Horgan was also cautioned for a rash tackle on Michael Duffy.

The lively winger was involved moments earlier, slicing a shot from distance wide following Horganâ€™s stray pass.

As the half progressed, Dundalk were growing increasingly dominant. Duffy was making some intelligent runs down the left, though too often, the final ball was overhit or intercepted.

While stubborn at the back, Cork had offered little attacking threat, though Barry McNameeâ€™s powerful shot from the edge of the area, which was straight at Gary Rogers, served as a reminder that they were still very much in the game.

Dundalk were controlling the midfield, with Chris Shields andÂ AdorjÃ¡n both influential, though there was a growing sense of frustration around the ground at their inability to break the visitors down.

McNamee could have given Cork the lead just before the break, but his tame shot on the edge of the area from a Kieran Sadlier cross was easily saved.

After 45 minutes of football in which chances were at a premium, it was a surprise to see the sudden arrival of a Dundalk goal just after the break.

After good work from Duffy to set him up, AdorjÃ¡n broke down the left and made no mistake with a composed finish, with Oriel Park erupting in the process.

All the momentum was with the hosts now, and they were threatening to run riot.

Just after the opening goal, a cross from Sean Gannon was headed over by Robbie Benson, while minutes later, Alan Bennett breathed a sigh of relief as the referee chose not to penalise his stray arm that prevented Pat Hoban from running through on goal.

There was more panic for Cork just before the hour mark, as Mark McNulty flapped at a Duffy cross, before Shane Griffin managed to clear for a corner.

In reaction to the goal, Cork started pushing more players forward and it paid dividends on 67 minutes.

Alan Bennettâ€™s ball into the box found unmarked substitute Josh Oâ€™Hanlon â€” who had only been on the field for five minutes â€” and the strikerâ€™s unstoppable header found the corner of the net.

Intent on winning the game, Dundalk made an attacking substitution, with goalscorer Adorjan replaced by Ronan Murray. However, it was Cork who went close shortly thereafter, as Kieran Sadlier dispossessed Shields, and played through Sheppard, whose finish clipped the outside of the post.

Murray, meanwhile, was making his presence felt, with McNulty needing to parry his powerful cross out for a corner.

And with nine minutes remaining, Dundalk came close again to finding a winner, as Duffyâ€™s free kick out wide was headed inches over the crossbar by Hoban.

The same pair combined moments later, but this time the striker glanced his header from a set piece just wide.

It looked like both sides would have to settle for point, but Murray found space down the right and his well-executed cross was unwittingly headed home by McLoughlin.

Dundalk: 1. Gary Rogers 2. Sean Gannon 3. Brian Gartland 4. SeÃ¡n Hoare 5. Chris Shields 7. Michael Duffy (Jarvis 90)9. Patrick Hoban 10. Jamie McGrath (Connolly 76) 11. KrisztiÃ¡n AdorjÃ¡n Â (Murray 71) 14. Dane Massey 18. Robbie Benson

Subs: 22. Gabriel Sava 14. Karolis Chvedukas 16. Dylan Connolly 19. Ronan Murray 21. Daniel Cleary 23. Marco Tagbajumi 33. Dean Jarvis.

Cork City: 1. Mark McNulty 3. Alan Bennett 6. Gearoid Morrissey 7. Jimmy Keohane (Sheppard 62) 8. Conor McCormack 9. Graham Cummins (Oâ€™Hanlon 62) 11. Kieran Sadlier 20. Shane Griffin 22. Colm Horgan. 25. Barry McNamee (Buckley 89)Â 29. Sean McLoughlin.

Subs: 13. Peter Cherrie 2. Danny Kane 5. Aaron Barry 16. Josh Oâ€™Hanlon 19. Karl Sheppard 21. Conor McCarthy 26. Garry Buckley.