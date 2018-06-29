Hope Solo set for RTÃ‰ panel debut as World Cup last 16 schedule is announced

Solo before a US women's national team game in San Diego last January.

RTÃ‰ HAVE RELEASED details of their schedule, presenters, panellists and commentators for the 2018 World Cup round of 16.

Beginning tomorrow and running until Tuesday, there are eight games to be decided as the tournament reaches the first stage of knockout football.

Ex-US womenâ€™s goalkeeper Hope Solo will make her punditry debut on Irish television in Brazilâ€™s clash with Mexico on Monday.

Here are the details in full:

Saturday, 30 June on RTÃ‰2 (2.30pm) -Â France v ArgentinaÂ

Darragh Maloney is joined by Richard Dunne, Didi Hamann and Eamon Dunphy for live coverage as the winners of Group C face the Group D runners-up in Kazan. Kick-off 3.pm, commentary from Ger Canning and Ronnie Whelan.

Saturday, 30 June on RTÃ‰2 (6.30pm) -Â Uruguay vÂ PortugalÂ

Peter Collins presents live coverage from Sochi alongside Damien Duff, Keith Andrews and Shay Given as the winners of Group A take on the Group B runners-up in the round of 16. Kick-off 7pm, commentary from George Hamilton and Ray Houghton.

Sunday, 1 July at RTÃ‰2 (2.30pm) -Â Spain vÂ Russia

Peter Collins presents live round of 16 action as the winners of Group B take on the Group A runners-up in the Luzhniki Stadium, Moscow. Kick-off 3pm, commentary from George Hamilton and Ray Houghton.

Sunday, 1 July on RTÃ‰2 (6.30pm) -Â Croatia vÂ DenmarkÂ

Live action from Russia with Darragh Maloney joined by Didi Hamann, Shay Given and Richie Sadlier as the Group D winners face the Group C runners-up in Nizhniy Novgorod. Kick-off 7pm, commentary from Adrian Eames and Brian Kerr.

Monday, 2 July on RTÃ‰2Â (2.30pm) -Â Brazil vÂ Mexico

Peter Collins is joined by Hope Solo, Shay Given and Richie Sadlier for live coverage from Samara as the winners of Group E take on the runners-up from Group F. Kick-off 3pm, commentary from Stephen Alkin and Jim Beglin.

Monday 2 July on RTÃ‰2Â (6.30pm) -Â Belgium vÂ Japan

Darragh Maloney presents live coverage from Rostov alongside Richard Dunne, Liam Brady and Didi Hamann of the Group G winners versus the Group H runners-up. Kick-off 7pm, commentary from Ger Canning and Ronnie Whelan.

Tuesday, 3 July on RTÃ‰2 (2.30pm) -Â Sweden v Switzerland

Jacqui Hurley is joined by Damien Duff, Hope Solo and Didi Hamann for live action as the Group F winners face the Group E runners-up in St Petersburg. Kick-off 3pm, commentary from Adrian Eames and Brian Kerr.

Tuesday, 3 July at 6pm on RTÃ‰2 (6.30pm) â€“ Colombia vÂ England

Darragh Maloney is joined by Richard Dunne, Liam Brady and Eamon Dunphy for live coverage from the Spartak Stadium, Moscow of the winners of Group H versus the runners-up of Group G. Kick-off 7pm, commentary from George Hamilton and Ray Houghton.

