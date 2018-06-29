Hope Solo set for RTÃ‰ panel debut as World Cup last 16 schedule is announced

This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Hope Solo set for RTÉ panel debut as World Cup last 16 schedule is announced

The former US goalkeeper arrives into studio early next week for the knockout stages.

By Ben Blake Friday 29 Jun 2018, 5:36 PM
1 hour ago 4,637 Views 15 Comments
Solo before a US women's national team game in San Diego last January.
Image: Brad Smith
Solo before a US women's national team game in San Diego last January.
Solo before a US women's national team game in San Diego last January.
Image: Brad Smith

RTÃ‰ HAVE RELEASED details of their schedule, presenters, panellists and commentators for the 2018 World Cup round of 16.

Beginning tomorrow and running until Tuesday, there are eight games to be decided as the tournament reaches the first stage of knockout football.

Ex-US womenâ€™s goalkeeper Hope Solo will make her punditry debut on Irish television in Brazilâ€™s clash with Mexico on Monday.

Here are the details in full:

Saturday, 30 June on RTÃ‰2 (2.30pm) -Â France v ArgentinaÂ 

Darragh Maloney is joined by Richard Dunne, Didi Hamann and Eamon Dunphy for live coverage as the winners of Group C face the Group D runners-up in Kazan. Kick-off 3.pm, commentary from Ger Canning and Ronnie Whelan.

Saturday, 30 June on RTÃ‰2 (6.30pm) -Â Uruguay vÂ PortugalÂ 

Peter Collins presents live coverage from Sochi alongside Damien Duff, Keith Andrews and Shay Given as the winners of Group A take on the Group B runners-up in the round of 16. Kick-off 7pm, commentary from George Hamilton and Ray Houghton.

Sunday, 1 July at RTÃ‰2 (2.30pm) -Â Spain vÂ Russia

Peter Collins presents live round of 16 action as the winners of Group B take on the Group A runners-up in the Luzhniki Stadium, Moscow. Kick-off 3pm, commentary from George Hamilton and Ray Houghton.

Sunday, 1 July on RTÃ‰2 (6.30pm) -Â Croatia vÂ DenmarkÂ 

Live action from Russia with Darragh Maloney joined by Didi Hamann, Shay Given and Richie Sadlier as the Group D winners face the Group C runners-up in Nizhniy Novgorod. Kick-off 7pm, commentary from Adrian Eames and Brian Kerr.

Monday, 2 July on RTÃ‰2Â (2.30pm) -Â Brazil vÂ Mexico

Peter Collins is joined by Hope Solo, Shay Given and Richie Sadlier for live coverage from Samara as the winners of Group E take on the runners-up from Group F. Kick-off 3pm, commentary from Stephen Alkin and Jim Beglin.

Monday 2 July on RTÃ‰2Â (6.30pm) -Â Belgium vÂ Japan

Darragh Maloney presents live coverage from Rostov alongside Richard Dunne, Liam Brady and Didi Hamann of the Group G winners versus the Group H runners-up. Kick-off 7pm, commentary from Ger Canning and Ronnie Whelan.

Tuesday, 3 July on RTÃ‰2 (2.30pm) -Â Sweden v Switzerland

Jacqui Hurley is joined by Damien Duff, Hope Solo and Didi Hamann for live action as the Group F winners face the Group E runners-up in St Petersburg. Kick-off 3pm, commentary from Adrian Eames and Brian Kerr.

Tuesday, 3 July at 6pm on RTÃ‰2 (6.30pm) â€“ Colombia vÂ England

Darragh Maloney is joined by Richard Dunne, Liam Brady and Eamon Dunphy for live coverage from the Spartak Stadium, Moscow of the winners of Group H versus the runners-up of Group G. Kick-off 7pm, commentary from George Hamilton and Ray Houghton.

â€˜We know Messi can decide our fateâ€™ â€“ Lloris warns France ahead of Argentina clash

335 VAR checks in World Cup brings 99% decision-making accuracy, according to Fifa

