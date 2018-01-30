  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more Â»
Dublin: 6 °C Tuesday 30 January, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Salah strikes again as Liverpool cruise back to winning ways at Huddersfield

Emre Can and Roberto Firmino were also on the mark for Jurgen Klopp’s side.

By The42 Team Tuesday 30 Jan 2018, 10:07 PM
42 minutes ago 4,790 Views 9 Comments
http://the42.ie/3825450
Can set the Reds on their way with a thumping hit.
Image: Martin Rickett
Can set the Reds on their way with a thumping hit.
Can set the Reds on their way with a thumping hit.
Image: Martin Rickett

LIVERPOOL PUT BACK-TO-BACKÂ defeats behind them as Emre Can, Roberto Firmino and Mohamed Salah secured a routine 3-0 win at Huddersfield Town.

The glow of the Redsâ€™ stunning 4-3 win over Premier League leaders Manchester City earlier this month quickly faded as a loss at lowly Swansea was followed by West Brom arriving at Anfield to ransack Jurgen Kloppâ€™s FA Cup bid at the weekend.

Klopp, who benched record signing Virgil van Dijk, initially looked like he would get few favours out of close friend David Wagner and Huddersfield until Canâ€™s deflected drive broke the deadlock after 26 minutes.

Firmino caught out Town goalkeeper Jonas Lossl in first-half stoppage time, leaving a mountain that the hosts seldom looked like scaling before Philip Billing clumsily fouled Can in the box and Salah dispatched his 26th goal of the season in all competitions.

It proved to be a profitable night with regards to Liverpoolâ€™s Champions League ambitions as Arsenal went down 3-1 at Swansea City, while Klopp can look forward to the prospect of Manchester United and Tottenham taking points off one another on Wednesday.

Huddersfield adopted the deep-lying but energetic defensive approach that almost bore fruit against Manchester City in November and Liverpool were frustrated in their bid for clear chances during the opening 15 minutes.

It was the hosts who fashioned the first clear sight of goal when wing-back Chris Lowe galloped down the Liverpool right and crossed for Laurent Depoitre, who failed to catch his shot cleanly and Loris Karius saved well.

The heavily protected Lossl got down to keep out an awkwardly bouncing strike from Can but he had no chance when the same playerâ€™s venomous drive clipped Billing and flew into the bottom right corner.

A raucous home crowdâ€™s backing for their team did not waver and Lowe almost raised the roof five minutes before half-time when his free-kick curled just wide after Sadio Mane brought down Town captain Jonathan Hogg.

Huddersfield v Liverpool - Premier League - John Smith's Stadium Source: Martin Rickett

But Wagnerâ€™s men were forced to absorb a sucker punch on the stroke of the interval when Firmino made light of an acute angle to squeeze a clever finish between Lossl and his upright.

Huddersfield still showed little inclination to operate outside their own half for too long and Mane might have done better when he headed Canâ€™s searching cross at Lossl.

The same combination almost succeeded in the 69th minute, with Can launching the ball over the top from midfield and Mane powering a diving header wide.

Wagnerâ€™s side had hopeful penalty appeals waved away when Liverpool full-back Andrew Robertson tangled with substitute Colin Quaner.

It was then Salahâ€™s turn to be wasteful in front of goal by prodding into the side-netting having scooted around Lossl.

That miss did not discourage the Egypt star when Kevin Friend pointed to the spot 12 minutes from time and Salah sent the Lossl the wrong way â€“ also the direction in which Huddersfieldâ€™s season is heading.

Winless in seven, they are 14th and only a point above the relegation zone in an increasingly congested fight for survival.

The42 has just published its first book, Behind The Lines, a collection of some of the yearâ€™s best sports stories. Pick up your copy in Easonâ€™s, or order it here today (â‚¬10):

Buy now

Mahrez reportedly hands in transfer request as Man City bid in excess of â‚¬57m

Giroud to make â‚¬20m Chelsea switch and pave the way for Aubameyangâ€™s Arsenal move â€“ Reports

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (9)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Trending Tags

GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didnâ€™t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the weekâ€™s sportswriting
PREMIER LEAGUE
Mkhitaryan makes Arsenal debut but Gunners handed embarrassing defeat by Swansea
Mkhitaryan makes Arsenal debut but Gunners handed embarrassing defeat by Swansea
Salah strikes again as Liverpool cruise back to winning ways at Huddersfield
Mahrez reportedly hands in transfer request as Man City bid in excess of â‚¬57m
ARSENAL
Giroud to make â‚¬20m Chelsea switch and pave the way for Aubameyang's Arsenal move - Reports
Giroud to make â‚¬20m Chelsea switch and pave the way for Aubameyang's Arsenal move - Reports
Ex-Ireland U17 midfielder joins Barcelona B from Arsenal
Chelsea-Arsenal player swap, Everton's Â£23 million flop free to leave and all today's transfer gossip
FOOTBALL
Man City sign English youngster from partner club New York and immediately loan him to 'Boro
Man City sign English youngster from partner club New York and immediately loan him to 'Boro
Klopp challenges slumping Liverpool stars: Show me you're 'world class'
Daniel Sturridge completes loan switch to West Brom
MANCHESTER CITY
Man City confirm signing of â‚¬65 million French defender
Man City confirm signing of â‚¬65 million French defender
'He knows I want him and the club wants him'
Manchester City suffer Leroy Sane blow
SIX NATIONS
Henshaw ready to set the tone in a powerful Irish midfield
Henshaw ready to set the tone in a powerful Irish midfield
Smiling assassin Stockdale relishing more and more time on the big stage
Tolofua injury leaves France down to the bare bones for Ireland opener

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie