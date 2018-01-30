  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more Â»
Giroud to make â‚¬20m Chelsea switch and pave the way for Aubameyang's Arsenal move - Reports

The Frenchman could be off to the current champions before the transfer window closes tomorrow night.

By AFP Tuesday 30 Jan 2018, 7:54 PM
2 hours ago 5,264 Views 6 Comments
Will Giroud be swapping one London club for another?
Image: Adam Davy
Will Giroud be swapping one London club for another?
Will Giroud be swapping one London club for another?
Image: Adam Davy

OLIVIER GIROUD HAS been included among Arsenalâ€™s substitutes at Swansea after reports claimed the France striker has agreed an Â£18 million (â‚¬20 million) move to Chelsea.

With Arsenal on the verge of signing Borussia Dortmund forward Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Gunners boss Arsene Wenger is ready to let Giroud leave, but he still kept his star on the bench at the Liberty Stadium.

Chelsea appear favourites to sign Giroud before Wednesdayâ€™s transfer deadline, with Blues striker Michy Batshuayi possibly heading to Borussia to complete the complex transfer triangle.

Arsenalâ€™s move for Aubameyang is expected to go down to the wire as the Gunners wait on Dortmund landing a replacement before allowing the striker to leave.

Reports have suggested the north London club will pay Â£55 million, breaking their transfer record for the second time in just over six months following the arrival of France striker Alexandre Lacazette from Lyon.

Any move for Aubameyang is now dependent on Dortmund signing their own forward, with the Bundesliga transfer window open until 2 February.

They had been strongly linked with a move for Giroud, but Chelseaâ€™s interest appears to have appealed to the 31-year-old striker.

Since then Giroud has started just one Premier League game and is now more open to a move as he looks to cement his place in the France World Cup squad.

-Â Â©Â AFP, 2018Â 

The42 has just published its first book, Behind The Lines, a collection of some of the yearâ€™s best sports stories.

Buy now

Man City sign English youngster from partner club New York and immediately loan him to â€˜Boro

Irish international defender Andy Boyle makes loan move to League One

