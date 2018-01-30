  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 6 °C Tuesday 30 January, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Man City sign English youngster from partner club New York and immediately loan him to 'Boro

Jack Harrison will spend the rest of the season with Middlesbrough after agreeing to join City on a three-and-a-half-year deal.

By The42 Team Tuesday 30 Jan 2018, 7:07 PM
3 hours ago 5,718 Views 7 Comments
http://the42.ie/3825217

MANCHESTER CITY HAVE signed Jack Harrison from partner club New York City and sent him on loan to Middlesbrough.

The 21-year-old had reportedly been heavily courted by Stoke City, but he has signed a three-and-a-half-year contract with the Premier League leaders and will now spend the rest of the season in the Championship.

The England youth international, who first moved to the United States at the age of 14, is excited at the prospect of returning to his homeland.

“I can’t wait to get started over here,” he told Man City’s official website.

“I’ve really enjoyed my time with New York City and I’d like to thank [New York coach] Patrick Vieira and his coaching staff for helping me to develop as a player.

“I feel I’ve really improved working under him and playing regularly in the MLS, but now I’m looking forward to testing myself in England.

“Middlesbrough are a good club, with Premier League experience and they’re in the mix for a return via the play-offs this season.

“Hopefully I can help them achieve that.”

Harrison scored 14 goals in 59 games in his two seasons in New York and was called up to England’s Under-21 squad in October, making his debut against Scotland at Boro’s Riverside Stadium.

He is due to watch Middlesbrough’s Championship clash with Sheffield Wednesday at the Riverside on Tuesday.

- Omni

Ex-Ireland U17 midfielder joins Barcelona B from Arsenal

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team
@The42_ie
sport@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (7)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Trending Tags

GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
PREMIER LEAGUE
Mkhitaryan makes Arsenal debut but Gunners handed embarrassing defeat by Swansea
Mkhitaryan makes Arsenal debut but Gunners handed embarrassing defeat by Swansea
Salah strikes again as Liverpool cruise back to winning ways at Huddersfield
Mahrez reportedly hands in transfer request as Man City bid in excess of €57m
ARSENAL
Giroud to make â¬20m Chelsea switch and pave the way for Aubameyang's Arsenal move - Reports
Giroud to make €20m Chelsea switch and pave the way for Aubameyang's Arsenal move - Reports
Ex-Ireland U17 midfielder joins Barcelona B from Arsenal
Chelsea-Arsenal player swap, Everton's £23 million flop free to leave and all today's transfer gossip
FOOTBALL
Man City sign English youngster from partner club New York and immediately loan him to 'Boro
Man City sign English youngster from partner club New York and immediately loan him to 'Boro
Klopp challenges slumping Liverpool stars: Show me you're 'world class'
Daniel Sturridge completes loan switch to West Brom
MANCHESTER CITY
Man City confirm signing of â¬65 million French defender
Man City confirm signing of €65 million French defender
'He knows I want him and the club wants him'
Manchester City suffer Leroy Sane blow
SIX NATIONS
Henshaw ready to set the tone in a powerful Irish midfield
Henshaw ready to set the tone in a powerful Irish midfield
Smiling assassin Stockdale relishing more and more time on the big stage
Tolofua injury leaves France down to the bare bones for Ireland opener

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie