Ex-Ireland U17 midfielder joins Barcelona B from Arsenal

ARSENAL HAVE BEEN known to take the odd, young talent from Barcelona’s La Masia down through the years, but Marcus McGuane is a player heading in the opposite direction.
The 18-year-old midfielder has been with the Gunners since joining as a six-year-old but it has been announced today that he will join Barca B after signing a three-year deal, which includes as €25 million buyout clause.
London-born McGuane represented the Republic of Ireland at U17 level as he qualifies through grandparents hailing from Cork, Limerick and Portlaoise.
At that point going under the surname ‘Agyei-Tabi’, he lined out for the Boys in Green at the U17 European Championships in May 2015.
However, the teenager opted to switch allegiance to his birth country later that year and he has since gone on to earn caps for England at U17, U18 and U19 level.
McGuane’s contract at Arsenal was due to expire at the end of the season and a number of Europe’s top clubs were reportedly in for him.
📝🔵🔴 ÚLTIMA HORA - Acuerdo con el @Arsenal para el traspaso de Marcus McGuane. El jugador ha firmado como azulgrana para las próximas tres temporadas con opción a dos más https://t.co/fKcrg17VEJ #BarçaB #BeWelcome pic.twitter.com/y5thEWaC1g— FC Barcelona B (@FCBarcelonaB) January 30, 2018
The42 has just published its first book, Behind The Lines, a collection of some of the year’s best sports stories. Pick up your copy in Eason’s, or order it here today (€10):
West Brom have reportedly rejected a bid for James McClean
20-year-old Ogbene completes move from Limerick to Championship side Brentford
COMMENTS (5)