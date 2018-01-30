  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Ex-Ireland U17 midfielder joins Barcelona B from Arsenal

Teenager Marcus McGuane switched allegiance from the Boys in Green to England in 2015.

By Ben Blake Tuesday 30 Jan 2018, 5:08 PM
5 hours ago 11,887 Views 5 Comments
http://the42.ie/3824828

United Kingdom: Arsenal v Sunderland - Premier League 2 In action for Arsenal's U23s. Source: SIPA USA/PA Images

ARSENAL HAVE BEEN known to take the odd, young talent from Barcelona’s La Masia down through the years, but Marcus McGuane is a player heading in the opposite direction.

The 18-year-old midfielder has been with the Gunners since joining as a six-year-old but it has been announced today that he will join Barca B after signing a three-year deal, which includes as €25 million buyout clause.

London-born McGuane represented the Republic of Ireland at U17 level as he qualifies through grandparents hailing from Cork, Limerick and Portlaoise.

At that point going under the surname ‘Agyei-Tabi’, he lined out for the Boys in Green at the U17 European Championships in May 2015.

Marcus Agyei-Tabi McGuane (then known as 'Marcus Agyei-Tabi') featuring for Ireland against the Dutch at the U17 European Championships. Source: Georgi Dimitrov/INPHO

However, the teenager opted to switch allegiance to his birth country later that year and he has since gone on to earn caps for England at U17, U18 and U19 level.

McGuane’s contract at Arsenal was due to expire at the end of the season and a number of Europe’s top clubs were reportedly in for him.


